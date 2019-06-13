Trump campaign says it will handle foreign intel offers on 'case by case basis'

The top spokesperson for President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse panel OKs space military branch Harris calls Trump 'a national security threat' after he says he'd take information from foreign power Harris calls Trump 'a national security threat' after he says he'd take information from foreign power MORE’s 2020 reelection bid said the campaign would handle offers of information on opponents from foreign entities on a “case by case basis.”

Kayleigh McEnany, the campaign's national press secretary, said on CBS News’s “Red & Blue" Thursday that the campaign will follow Trump’s lead when it comes to handling potential offers.

"The president's directive, as he said, [it's] a case by case basis. He said he would likely do both: Listen to what they have to say, but also report it to the FBI," McEnany said.

McEnany’s comments come after Trump said in an interview with ABC News on Wednesday that he would “maybe” call the FBI should a foreign operative offer him dirt on a political opponent.

"I think maybe you do both," Trump said when asked whether he would call the FBI or listen if Russia, China or another foreign government reached out.

"I think you might want to listen. There’s nothing wrong with listening," he continued. "It’s not an interference. They have information. I think I’d take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I’d go maybe to the FBI."

Trump’s comments drew widespread backlash and later prompted Federal Election Commission Chairwoman Ellen Weintraub to issue a statement making clear that it is “illegal for any person to solicit, accept, or receive anything of value from a foreign national in connection with a U.S. election.”

Democrats decried Trump’s suggestion that if a foreign government offered information he would “take it,” while Republicans raced to distance themselves from the president’s remarks.

McEnany stood by Trump’s comments in the interview Thursday, repeatedly saying the campaign follows his directives.