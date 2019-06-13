Sanders says he would inform FBI about offers of foreign intel

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTop Sanders adviser says brokered convention 'definitely' possible Top Sanders adviser says brokered convention 'definitely' possible First major 'Medicare for All' hearing sharpens attacks on both sides MORE (I-Vt.) said Thursday that he would call the FBI if he were offered foreign intelligence on his political opponents.

Pressed by MSNBC host Chris Hayes on whether he'd inform the FBI about such an offer, the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate responded, "It is illegal, so yes I would."

Sanders's comments came after President Trump Donald John TrumpHouse panel OKs space military branch Harris calls Trump 'a national security threat' after he says he'd take information from foreign power Harris calls Trump 'a national security threat' after he says he'd take information from foreign power MORE suggested Wednesday that he would accept damaging information on a political opponent from a foreign government.

“I think you might want to listen. There’s nothing wrong with listening,” Trump told ABC News. “It’s not an interference. They have information. I think I’d take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I’d go maybe to the FBI.”

In the interview, ABC News host George Stephanopoulos pointed out that Trump's FBI director, Christopher Wray, has said campaigns should report such contact from foreign entities to the bureau.

"The FBI director is wrong," Trump responded.

Trump’s comments drew widespread backlash from Democrats who decried Trump’s suggestion. Republican lawmakers, meanwhile raced to distance themselves from the president’s remarks.

The remarks also prompted Federal Election Commission (FEC) Chairwoman Ellen Weintraub to issue a statement on Thursday making clear that it is “illegal for any person to solicit, accept, or receive anything of value from a foreign national in connection with a U.S. election.”