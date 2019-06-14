Trump slams Biden's 'mental capacity'

President Trump Donald John TrumpNew York activists go on hunger strike to advocate for ending solitary confinement Sanders says he would inform FBI about offers of foreign intel Sanders says he would inform FBI about offers of foreign intel MORE on Friday said former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOn The Money: Pelosi says no debt ceiling hike until deal on spending caps | McConnell pressures White House to strike budget deal | Warren bill would wipe out billions in student debt | Senate passes IRS reform bill On The Money: Pelosi says no debt ceiling hike until deal on spending caps | McConnell pressures White House to strike budget deal | Warren bill would wipe out billions in student debt | Senate passes IRS reform bill Hillicon Valley: Tim Cook visits White House | House hearing grapples with deepfake threat | Bill, Melinda Gates launch lobbying group | Tech turns to K-Street in antitrust fight | Lawsuit poses major threat to T-Mobile, Sprint merger MORE doesn't "have what it takes" to become president.

"It means mental capacity, it means a lot of different things," the president said in a phone call interview with Fox News.

The president predicted the Democratic nomination for president was between the three current Democratic frontrunners: Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPuerto Rico gov tells lawmakers to shelve 'religious liberty' bill after Ricky Martin criticism Puerto Rico gov tells lawmakers to shelve 'religious liberty' bill after Ricky Martin criticism Buttigieg doubles down on scrapping Electoral College: 'It's undemocratic' MORE (D-Mass.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPuerto Rico gov tells lawmakers to shelve 'religious liberty' bill after Ricky Martin criticism Puerto Rico gov tells lawmakers to shelve 'religious liberty' bill after Ricky Martin criticism Sanders says he would inform FBI about offers of foreign intel MORE (I-Vt.).

Trump said he'd "love" to run against any of them.

On the morning of his 73rd birthday, President Trump called into Fox & Friends and offered some thoughts about his 2020 opponents. pic.twitter.com/Q0hjoz6qLN — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 14, 2019

Trump said former President Obama took Biden "off the trash heap" when he made him his running mate. "I used to call him 1 percent Joe because he never got more than 1 percent," Trump said.

He referred to Warren as "Pocahontas" and said Sanders isn't doing well in the race. A Morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday showed both Biden and Sanders with double digit leads among registered voters in a hypothetical match-up against Trump.

Trump additionally went on to call the idea that "Mayor Pete" Buttigieg, who is surging in some polls, might become the nominee a "joke." He also mentioned Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisButtigieg doubles down on scrapping Electoral College: 'It's undemocratic' Buttigieg doubles down on scrapping Electoral College: 'It's undemocratic' Overnight Defense: Pompeo blames Iran for oil tanker attacks | House panel approves 3B defense bill | Trump shares designs for red, white and blue Air Force One MORE (D-Calif.), saying "I don't see Kamala."

-Updated at 9 a.m.