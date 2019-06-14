Teachers union to host 2020 Democratic presidential forum focused on education

The National Education Association (NEA) announced Friday that it will host a number of Democratic presidential hopefuls next month to discuss issues affecting students, educators and schools.

The NEA said Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) would be present at the event, as well as former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas) and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D).

The union said they expect more candidates to confirm their attendance at the forum in the coming days, which is slated to take place in Houston on July 5.

The event will give candidates a chance to showcase their education policies to teachers and administrators at a gathering hosted by the nation's largest labor union.

Education has become a central issue in the crowded Democratic primary, with candidates focusing on issues like student debt forgiveness and plans for universal preschool.

Warren rolled out a student loan forgiveness plan in April and announced legislation on Thursday that would forgive up to $50,000 in student loan debt for anyone with a total household income below $100,000.

Sanders has also taken a progressive approach to education, unveiling an education plan last month that includes banning for-profit charter schools, increasing funding for at-risk schools and mandating that states cover the cost of college entrance exams.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Joe Biden's plan aims to increase teachers' pay, expand pre-K programs nationwide and improve mental health care.