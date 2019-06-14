Klobuchar says impeachment proceedings can begin 'now'

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharOvernight Defense: Pompeo blames Iran for oil tanker attacks | House panel approves 3B defense bill | Trump shares designs for red, white and blue Air Force One Hillicon Valley: Tim Cook visits White House | House hearing grapples with deepfake threat | Bill, Melinda Gates launch lobbying group | Tech turns to K-Street in antitrust fight | Lawsuit poses major threat to T-Mobile, Sprint merger Hillicon Valley: Tim Cook visits White House | House hearing grapples with deepfake threat | Bill, Melinda Gates launch lobbying group | Tech turns to K-Street in antitrust fight | Lawsuit poses major threat to T-Mobile, Sprint merger MORE (D-Minn.), who is running for president, declared her support Friday for the beginning of impeachment proceedings into President Trump Donald John TrumpNew York activists go on hunger strike to advocate for ending solitary confinement Sanders says he would inform FBI about offers of foreign intel Sanders says he would inform FBI about offers of foreign intel MORE after Trump said this week he would listen if a foreign power offered dirt on his eventual 2020 opponent.

Several 2020 Democrats have already backed proceedings to possibly oust Trump, though prior to Friday Klobuchar had veered away from firmly backing impeachment, saying in recent weeks it is “one way to investigate and hold this administration accountable.”

“That is a possibility right now in the House. I think right now what the House is doing that they are simply gathering information,” Klobuchar said on CNN. “They are gathering information and then they will make that decision.”

“I would support impeachment proceedings beginning now, but I also understand that they may want to be doing investigations leading up to it and I think they should be given the time to do that.”

"First of all, I think it's illegal. You can't take things of value, from a foreign country, and use them in your campaign. It is illegal."



House Democrats are currently roiled in debate over impeachment, with 60 members and counting calling for proceedings while Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiTrump's acting budget chief accuses Pelosi of holding debt ceiling increase 'hostage' Trump's acting budget chief accuses Pelosi of holding debt ceiling increase 'hostage' On The Money: Pelosi says no debt ceiling hike until deal on spending caps | McConnell pressures White House to strike budget deal | Warren bill would wipe out billions in student debt | Senate passes IRS reform bill MORE (D-Calif.) and her top lieutenants try to pump the brakes, saying such a move could help consolidate the president’s political base ahead of the 2020 race and would fail in the GOP-controlled Senate.

Trump’s recent comments that he would not immediately call the FBI if another country offered him opposition research has fired up pro-impeachment Democrats and, more broadly, sparked bipartisan alarm over the prospect of foreign interference in what is likely to be a contentious election cycle.

“It basically is saying, ‘Hey you out there in Wisconsin or in Iowa or right here in New York, you don’t have a say because we’re going to let foreign powers invade the election, either by hacking or by propaganda or by giving us dirt and tearing apart candidates,'” Klobuchar said.