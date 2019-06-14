Biden, Sanders, Buttigieg to debate; Warren on separate night

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOn The Money: Pelosi says no debt ceiling hike until deal on spending caps | McConnell pressures White House to strike budget deal | Warren bill would wipe out billions in student debt | Senate passes IRS reform bill On The Money: Pelosi says no debt ceiling hike until deal on spending caps | McConnell pressures White House to strike budget deal | Warren bill would wipe out billions in student debt | Senate passes IRS reform bill Hillicon Valley: Tim Cook visits White House | House hearing grapples with deepfake threat | Bill, Melinda Gates launch lobbying group | Tech turns to K-Street in antitrust fight | Lawsuit poses major threat to T-Mobile, Sprint merger MORE will face off against Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPuerto Rico gov tells lawmakers to shelve 'religious liberty' bill after Ricky Martin criticism Puerto Rico gov tells lawmakers to shelve 'religious liberty' bill after Ricky Martin criticism Sanders says he would inform FBI about offers of foreign intel MORE (I-Vt.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg doubles down on scrapping Electoral College: 'It's undemocratic' Buttigieg doubles down on scrapping Electoral College: 'It's undemocratic' Court-packing advocate rips Buttigieg's plan to expand Supreme Court MORE on the second night of the initial Democratic presidential debates this month, with Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPuerto Rico gov tells lawmakers to shelve 'religious liberty' bill after Ricky Martin criticism Puerto Rico gov tells lawmakers to shelve 'religious liberty' bill after Ricky Martin criticism Buttigieg doubles down on scrapping Electoral College: 'It's undemocratic' MORE (D-Mass.) appearing on the first night, NBC News announced Friday.

This arrangement would leave Warren as the only top-tier candidate on stage the first night of the debates on June 26, denying her a chance to go head to head with her chief rivals, Biden and Sanders, at a time when her campaign appears ascendant.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisButtigieg doubles down on scrapping Electoral College: 'It's undemocratic' Buttigieg doubles down on scrapping Electoral College: 'It's undemocratic' Overnight Defense: Pompeo blames Iran for oil tanker attacks | House panel approves 3B defense bill | Trump shares designs for red, white and blue Air Force One MORE (D-Calif.) will also be in the debate with Biden and Sanders on June 27, the second night of the debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lineup sets up what is almost certain to be a heated showdown on the second night of the debates, pitting four of the highest-profile Democratic presidential hopefuls against one another in a two-hour spectacle.

Aside from Biden, Sanders, Buttigieg and Harris, the second-night lineup includes Sens. Michael Bennet Michael Farrand BennetOvernight Defense: Pompeo blames Iran for oil tanker attacks | House panel approves 3B defense bill | Trump shares designs for red, white and blue Air Force One DNC announces lineup for first debate DNC announces lineup for first debate MORE (D-Colo.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandOvernight Defense: Pompeo blames Iran for oil tanker attacks | House panel approves 3B defense bill | Trump shares designs for red, white and blue Air Force One DNC announces lineup for first debate DNC announces lineup for first debate MORE (D-N.Y.), as well as Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellDNC announces lineup for first debate DNC announces lineup for first debate Swalwell tweets about Trump more than any other 2020 candidate: analysis MORE (D-Calif.), former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper John Wright HickenlooperDNC announces lineup for first debate DNC announces lineup for first debate Hickenlooper rolls out climate plan MORE, best-selling author Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonDNC announces lineup for first debate DNC announces lineup for first debate Democratic debate deadline: What we know and don't know MORE and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangDNC announces lineup for first debate DNC announces lineup for first debate Democratic debate deadline: What we know and don't know MORE.

There’s still a silver lining for Warren, the highest-profile candidate in the first night of the debates. Her spot means that she won’t have to compete for attention with other front-runners, potentially amplifying her voice on stage.

Also debating on the first night are former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas), Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerOvernight Defense: Pompeo blames Iran for oil tanker attacks | House panel approves 3B defense bill | Trump shares designs for red, white and blue Air Force One Cory Booker hints at a proposal with girlfriend Rosario Dawson Cory Booker hints at a proposal with girlfriend Rosario Dawson MORE (D-N.J.), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Bill de BlasioDNC announces lineup for first debate DNC announces lineup for first debate 2020 Democrats mark three years since Pulse nightclub shooting MORE, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardDNC announces lineup for first debate DNC announces lineup for first debate Democratic debate deadline: What we know and don't know MORE (D-Hawaii), Washington Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeDNC announces lineup for first debate DNC announces lineup for first debate Hickenlooper rolls out climate plan MORE, former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyDNC announces lineup for first debate DNC announces lineup for first debate Delaney: Trump's remarks on accepting intel from foreign entity show he's not 'one-quarter of the man' McCain was MORE (D-Md.), Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanDNC announces lineup for first debate DNC announces lineup for first debate Democratic debate deadline: What we know and don't know MORE (D-Ohio) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharOvernight Defense: Pompeo blames Iran for oil tanker attacks | House panel approves 3B defense bill | Trump shares designs for red, white and blue Air Force One Hillicon Valley: Tim Cook visits White House | House hearing grapples with deepfake threat | Bill, Melinda Gates launch lobbying group | Tech turns to K-Street in antitrust fight | Lawsuit poses major threat to T-Mobile, Sprint merger Hillicon Valley: Tim Cook visits White House | House hearing grapples with deepfake threat | Bill, Melinda Gates launch lobbying group | Tech turns to K-Street in antitrust fight | Lawsuit poses major threat to T-Mobile, Sprint merger MORE (D-Minn.).

With the lineup made public, candidates can now begin tailoring their debate performances with specific opponents in mind.

To qualify for the first debate, presidential hopefuls had to either collect contributions from at least 65,000 unique donors, including 200 in 20 different states, or notch at least 1 percent support in three polls.

The Democratic National Committee announced on Thursday that 20 of the 24 Democrats running for president ultimately met at least one of those requirements, including 14 who met both.

The four candidates who failed to make the debate stage later this month were: Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockFour 2020 Dems don't make debate stage Four 2020 Dems don't make debate stage DNC announces lineup for first debate MORE, Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur MoultonFour 2020 Dems don't make debate stage Four 2020 Dems don't make debate stage DNC announces lineup for first debate MORE (D-Mass.), former Sen. Mike Gravel (D-Alaska) and Miramar, Fla., Mayor Wayne Messam Wayne Martin MessamFour 2020 Dems don't make debate stage Four 2020 Dems don't make debate stage DNC announces lineup for first debate MORE.

The order for the debates was decided on Friday with a random drawing at NBC headquarters in New York. The candidates with polling averages of at least 2 percent were split between the two nights along with candidates with lower polling averages.

Updated at 1:22 p.m.