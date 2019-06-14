Warren responds to Democratic debate placement

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenPuerto Rico gov tells lawmakers to shelve 'religious liberty' bill after Ricky Martin criticism Puerto Rico gov tells lawmakers to shelve 'religious liberty' bill after Ricky Martin criticism Buttigieg doubles down on scrapping Electoral College: 'It's undemocratic' MORE (D-Mass.) responded to the news of her placement in the upcoming Democratic presidential debates on Friday, tweeting that she was looking forward to further sharing her campaign platforms.

"I’m looking forward to the first debate of the Democratic presidential primary on Wednesday, June 26 on NBC News and having an opportunity to discuss my plans for big, structural change in this country. Let’s dream big, fight hard, and win!" Warren said in a tweet.

NBC announced on Friday that the two frontrunners in the race, former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOn The Money: Pelosi says no debt ceiling hike until deal on spending caps | McConnell pressures White House to strike budget deal | Warren bill would wipe out billions in student debt | Senate passes IRS reform bill On The Money: Pelosi says no debt ceiling hike until deal on spending caps | McConnell pressures White House to strike budget deal | Warren bill would wipe out billions in student debt | Senate passes IRS reform bill Hillicon Valley: Tim Cook visits White House | House hearing grapples with deepfake threat | Bill, Melinda Gates launch lobbying group | Tech turns to K-Street in antitrust fight | Lawsuit poses major threat to T-Mobile, Sprint merger MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPuerto Rico gov tells lawmakers to shelve 'religious liberty' bill after Ricky Martin criticism Puerto Rico gov tells lawmakers to shelve 'religious liberty' bill after Ricky Martin criticism Sanders says he would inform FBI about offers of foreign intel MORE (I-Vt.) would be on the same stage during the two-night event. Warren, meanwhile, is set to appear on the debate stage the first night as the only top-tier candidate.

South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg doubles down on scrapping Electoral College: 'It's undemocratic' Buttigieg doubles down on scrapping Electoral College: 'It's undemocratic' Court-packing advocate rips Buttigieg's plan to expand Supreme Court MORE (D) and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisButtigieg doubles down on scrapping Electoral College: 'It's undemocratic' Buttigieg doubles down on scrapping Electoral College: 'It's undemocratic' Overnight Defense: Pompeo blames Iran for oil tanker attacks | House panel approves 3B defense bill | Trump shares designs for red, white and blue Air Force One MORE (D-Calif.) will also join Biden and Sanders on the debate stage.

The move will deprive Warren, whose campaign has been gaining momentum, from getting a chance to directly hit Biden and Sanders.

Still, the placement could give her a platform to highlight her policy proposals and stand out on the debate stage. Warren's strategy of diving deep into her policy ideas appears to have propelled her further upward in the crowded Democratic pack, allowing her to differentiate herself from Sanders, who is also seen as a progressive leader.