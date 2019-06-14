Swalwell to pitch gun control plan near NRA headquarters

White House hopeful Rep. Eric Swalwell Eric Michael SwalwellDNC announces lineup for first debate DNC announces lineup for first debate Swalwell tweets about Trump more than any other 2020 candidate: analysis MORE (D-Calif.) says he will take the fight for gun control to the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) home turf.

The California Democrat announced Friday he will unveil a “comprehensive national framework for ending gun violence” at a news conference Monday near the NRA’s national headquarters in Fairfax, Va.

“We’re done letting the bullying, tweeting minority that leads the NRA dictate whether Americans live or die,” he said. “I’m taking the battle to the NRA’s doorstep with a new, broader package of commonsense reforms to end gun violence. We’re done relying on thoughts and prayers – it’s time to act.”

Swalwell, who has made gun control the centerpiece of his long-shot Democratic presidential bid, has come out in support of measures like an assault weapons ban and a mandatory national buyback.

“My pledge to you tonight is that this issue comes first. And until it comes first, we’re not going to end gun violence,” he said at his campaign launch in April near the site of last year’s deadly high school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

Swalwell has traveled in recent weeks to Philadelphia, Indianapolis, Chicago, Baltimore, Houston and Las Vegas for a national gun violence listening tour.