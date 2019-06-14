Democratic presidential hopefuls react to debate placement

Democratic presidential candidates reacted on Friday to their placement in the upcoming presidential primary debates, with most expressing eagerness ahead of the televised events later this month.

NBC News announced the placements for the two back-to-back debates, which are set to see front-runners former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) face off with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg on the second night.

Sanders's campaign called it "a terrific lineup" and a chance to debate issues that matter to the presidential candidate, including "Medicare for All."

“This is a terrific lineup because there will be a real debate over the key set of choices in this Democratic primary,” said Sanders’ campaign manager Faiz Shakir in an emailed statement.

"This debate will also provide Senator Sanders the opportunity to highlight his leadership on a host of important issues, including Medicare For All, opposition to the Iraq war, votes against horrific trade agreements, and record of boldly taking on the fossil fuel industry and corporate greed," Shakir added. "We look forward to hearing other candidates outline their visions for the country and plans to fully guarantee all people the right to health care, housing, education, a clean environment, and the freedom of basic economic rights."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who has recently been polling in third place, was notably scheduled for the first night, along with former Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas), Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, former Rep. John Delaney (D-Md.), Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.).

Sens. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) are slated to debate on the second night, along with Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, best-selling author Marianne Williamson and former tech executive Andrew Yang.

Despite being deprived of a chance to hit Biden and Sanders on the debate stage, Warren tweeted that she was looking forward to further sharing her policy proposals.

I’m looking forward to the first debate of the Democratic presidential primary on Wednesday, June 26 on @NBCNews and having an opportunity to discuss my plans for big, structural change in this country. Let’s dream big, fight hard, and win! — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) June 14, 2019

Delaney, who has struggled to gain traction in the polls, released a statement saying he looks forward to sharing the stage with Warren.

“I am also pleased to be sharing the debate stage with many strong candidates, particularly Senator Warren who, like me, is talking about new ideas,” Delaney said. “I look forward to a debate on issues and solutions, not personality and politics."

Booker responded to his placement on the first night’s stage with a fundraising email to supporters, saying the debate will present an opportunity for all of the candidates to stand out.

“This debate will be a make or break moment for a lot of campaigns, including ours, and we’re confident that Cory will shine through. But we need your help," Booker wrote.

Harris acknowledged her future debate partners in a fundraising email of her own.

“On June 27, 2019, I will share the national stage with candidates like Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Pete Buttigieg for the first debate of this Democratic presidential primary in Miami, Florida,” Harris wrote.

“Just a few days later, we’ll close the books on our campaign’s second quarter of fundraising. We need to demonstrate to our opponents and to the American people that our grassroots movement is in a strong position to win — and we’re ready to take the fight to Donald Trump Donald John TrumpNew York activists go on hunger strike to advocate for ending solitary confinement Sanders says he would inform FBI about offers of foreign intel Sanders says he would inform FBI about offers of foreign intel MORE,” she continued.

Gillibrand gave her supporters the chance to host a watch party on June 27, tweeting a link to sign up.

See you at the debate on June 27.



Sign up to host a watch party: https://t.co/543idGlfcm pic.twitter.com/wS4xSSO6w7 — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) June 14, 2019

O’Rourke also shared his excitement on Twitter, adding that it will give him a chance to further share his platform.

Hickenlooper praised his debate stage partners, but warned against socialism, which could be perceived as a dig at Sanders, who will appear onstage with him.

Excited to be on stage with these leaders. We may disagree at times, but we all agree that defeating Trump and boldly addressing the challenges facing American families is essential.



Socialism is not how we will achieve a progressive future. And I look forward to that debate. https://t.co/JQd9hvy9rk — John Hickenlooper (@Hickenlooper) June 14, 2019

However, not every Democrat seeking the nomination made the lineup for the first debates.

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock's (D) campaign released an ad with a Montanan named Jock, who calls Bullock's future absence on the debate stage "horseshit."

"You don't need to be from Montana to know that anybody who wins by four in the same election that Trump won by 20 is doing something right here," he said, referring to Bullock's ability to win election in a red state. "He doesn't qualify. Really?"

-- Updated at 3:34 p.m.