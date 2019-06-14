Poll: Biden leads Trump by 11 points in Michigan

A new poll of Michigan voters shows former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOn The Money: Pelosi says no debt ceiling hike until deal on spending caps | McConnell pressures White House to strike budget deal | Warren bill would wipe out billions in student debt | Senate passes IRS reform bill On The Money: Pelosi says no debt ceiling hike until deal on spending caps | McConnell pressures White House to strike budget deal | Warren bill would wipe out billions in student debt | Senate passes IRS reform bill Hillicon Valley: Tim Cook visits White House | House hearing grapples with deepfake threat | Bill, Melinda Gates launch lobbying group | Tech turns to K-Street in antitrust fight | Lawsuit poses major threat to T-Mobile, Sprint merger MORE with an 11-point lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpNew York activists go on hunger strike to advocate for ending solitary confinement Sanders says he would inform FBI about offers of foreign intel Sanders says he would inform FBI about offers of foreign intel MORE in the crucial swing state, according to the Detroit Free Press.

Biden has a 52 percent-41 percent advantage over Trump amid active and likely Michigan voters polled, according to the survey, which was conducted by EPIC-MRA of Lansing and published Friday. About 7 percent of voters are undecided in the match-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

“[Trump] is, I think, in trouble in terms of getting reelected when Biden has numbers this strong,” said pollster Bernie Porn of EPIC-MRA. “It’s pretty consistent with what we’ve seen before on [Trump’s] job approval numbers.”

Trump narrowly beat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDershowitz says he could 'enthusiastically' vote for Biden over Trump Dershowitz says he could 'enthusiastically' vote for Biden over Trump Democratic challenger to Susan Collins announces Senate bid MORE in Michigan in 2016, marking the first time the state voted for a GOP presidential candidate since 1988.

Biden led the president among all age groups, but opened up a significant 65 percent-27 percent margin among young voters aged 18-34. While white voters were split between Biden and Trump, 95 percent of black voters back the former vice president, compared with 3 percent for Trump.

Biden has also consolidated more support among Democrats than Trump has among Republicans. In a head-to-head match-up, Democrats support Biden by a 93 percent-2 percent margin, while 83 percent of Republicans support the president and 12 percent defect to Biden. The former vice president has a 48 percent-36 percent lead over Trump among independents, with 16 percent saying they are undecided.

The poll showed poor favorability ratings for Trump, with 54 percent of active and likely voters saying they had an unfavorable view of the president compared with 40 percent who had a favorable view. About 45 percent of voters said they wanted to replace him in 2020, while 32 percent said they would vote to reelect Trump. Another 19 percent said they would consider someone else.

Biden has emerged as the packed primary field’s pacesetter, topping every poll since his campaign launch in April, and has raked in millions of dollars in campaign donations. He has also opened up leads in one-on-one match-ups against Trump in a slate of slates, including ruby red Texas.

Trump has gone on the offensive against the former vice president in a sign he may view Biden as among one of his tougher challengers in a 24-candidate primary pack.

The president said Friday Biden doesn't “have what it takes” to become president, claiming he doesn’t have the “mental capacity.”

The EPIC-MRA survey polled 600 randomly selected active and likely 2020 voters from June 8-12 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.