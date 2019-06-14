Trump highlights polls that showed Clinton beating him by double digits

President Trump Donald John TrumpNew York activists go on hunger strike to advocate for ending solitary confinement Sanders says he would inform FBI about offers of foreign intel Sanders says he would inform FBI about offers of foreign intel MORE mocked news reports of his campaign's internal polling on Friday with a tweet highlighting numerous polls taken in 2016 that showed him losing the presidential election to Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDershowitz says he could 'enthusiastically' vote for Biden over Trump Dershowitz says he could 'enthusiastically' vote for Biden over Trump Democratic challenger to Susan Collins announces Senate bid MORE.

In a tweet, the president declared that the "dishonest media" was attempting to "keep us from accomplishing our objectives on behalf of our GREAT AMERICAN PEOPLE!"

A video accompanying the tweet included clips from multiple news networks showing various polls from various outlets that showed Trump trailing Clinton throughout the 2016 presidential election, even by double digits in some cases.

The dishonest media will NEVER keep us from accomplishing our objectives on behalf of our GREAT AMERICAN PEOPLE! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/e36YM4QCEx — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2019

The post closely followed a report from ABC News reportedly detailing the Trump campaign's internal polling, which suggested that he trails former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOn The Money: Pelosi says no debt ceiling hike until deal on spending caps | McConnell pressures White House to strike budget deal | Warren bill would wipe out billions in student debt | Senate passes IRS reform bill On The Money: Pelosi says no debt ceiling hike until deal on spending caps | McConnell pressures White House to strike budget deal | Warren bill would wipe out billions in student debt | Senate passes IRS reform bill Hillicon Valley: Tim Cook visits White House | House hearing grapples with deepfake threat | Bill, Melinda Gates launch lobbying group | Tech turns to K-Street in antitrust fight | Lawsuit poses major threat to T-Mobile, Sprint merger MORE among voters in several key battleground states.

Trump tweeted the video an hour after ABC News reported the results of an internal poll reportedly conducted by the Trump campaign in March, which found the president trailing Biden by double digits in both Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, two states that were key to his 2016 defeat of Clinton.

The poll results obtained by ABC did not include match-ups between other top contenders for the Democratic Party's nomination, for which Biden is generally considered to be the current front-runner, and were taken before Biden announced his entry into the Democratic primary race.

Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE, head of Trump's 2020 reelection bid, claimed that more recent polling conducted by the campaign had seen swings in favor of the president in a statement to ABC following the news.

“These leaked numbers are ancient, in campaign terms, from months-old polling that began in March before two major events had occurred: the release of the summary of the Mueller report exonerating the President, and the beginning of the Democrat candidates defining themselves with their far-left policy message,” Parscale said.

“Since then, we have seen huge swings in the President’s favor across the 17 states we have polled, based on the policies now espoused by the Democrats. For example, the plan to provide free health care to illegal immigrants results in an 18-point swing toward President Trump," he added.