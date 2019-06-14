22 presidential candidates to attend Clyburn's South Carolina fish fry

Twenty-two Democrats running for president in 2020 will attend House Majority Whip James Clyburn’s (D-S.C.) fish fry in South Carolina next Friday as they jockey for support in the early primary state.

The event is likely to be the largest gathering of the 2020 candidates so far this election cycle, as nearly the entire primary field will attend. The fish fry, founded 30 years ago, has steadily grown into a campaign staple every four years and comes shortly before the first primary debates later this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Each candidate will be given a generous moment to address the audience. The candidates are then encouraged to enjoy the fried fish, join in the electric slide and take selfies with the attendees,” a press release for the event said.

The only major contender of the 24-candidate field to not have confirmed their attendance is Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockFour 2020 Dems don't make debate stage Four 2020 Dems don't make debate stage DNC announces lineup for first debate MORE.

The fish fry is scheduled around several other major events in the Palmetto State, including the Democratic Party Blue Palmetto dinner, the South Carolina Democratic Party Convention and a Planned Parenthood Action Fund forum.

South Carolina’s primary is crucial for candidates to put up an early showing of support, particularly among African American voters, who make up 61 percent of the state’s primary electorate.

The contest has particularly high stakes for Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisButtigieg doubles down on scrapping Electoral College: 'It's undemocratic' Buttigieg doubles down on scrapping Electoral College: 'It's undemocratic' Overnight Defense: Pompeo blames Iran for oil tanker attacks | House panel approves 3B defense bill | Trump shares designs for red, white and blue Air Force One MORE (D-Calif.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerOvernight Defense: Pompeo blames Iran for oil tanker attacks | House panel approves 3B defense bill | Trump shares designs for red, white and blue Air Force One Cory Booker hints at a proposal with girlfriend Rosario Dawson Cory Booker hints at a proposal with girlfriend Rosario Dawson MORE (D-N.J.), the only two black candidates in the field. Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOn The Money: Pelosi says no debt ceiling hike until deal on spending caps | McConnell pressures White House to strike budget deal | Warren bill would wipe out billions in student debt | Senate passes IRS reform bill On The Money: Pelosi says no debt ceiling hike until deal on spending caps | McConnell pressures White House to strike budget deal | Warren bill would wipe out billions in student debt | Senate passes IRS reform bill Hillicon Valley: Tim Cook visits White House | House hearing grapples with deepfake threat | Bill, Melinda Gates launch lobbying group | Tech turns to K-Street in antitrust fight | Lawsuit poses major threat to T-Mobile, Sprint merger MORE is also hoping to leverage his connection to former President Obama to gin up support with black voters.

A poll from The Post and Courier last month showed Biden with a 31-point edge over his nearest primary competition.

“It's not a surprise to me because black people go with their with history. They have a relationship with Biden, and they believe in them,” Clyburn said in an interview with NPR published Friday.

Beyond interacting with primary voters, candidates are likely to try to ingratiate themselves with Clyburn, who is widely viewed as a Democratic kingmaker in the state. But he’s vowed to withhold his primary endorsement this cycle.