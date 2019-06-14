Kamala Harris rallies with McDonald's workers striking for higher wages

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisButtigieg doubles down on scrapping Electoral College: 'It's undemocratic' Buttigieg doubles down on scrapping Electoral College: 'It's undemocratic' Overnight Defense: Pompeo blames Iran for oil tanker attacks | House panel approves 3B defense bill | Trump shares designs for red, white and blue Air Force One MORE (D-Calif.) rallied with McDonald's workers striking in Nevada on Friday, where she told a crowd that workers at the franchise should be paid "livable wages."

At a strike in Las Vegas organized by the activist group Fight for $15, the California senator marched with protesters before addressing a crowd, speaking about her own experience working as a former student.

Sen. @KamalaHarris rallies with striking McDonald's workers in Las Vegas.



The workers want the right to unionize and a $15 an hour minimum wage. pic.twitter.com/Hul7B2Fius — The Hill (@thehill) June 15, 2019

"I worked at McDonald's. I was a student when I worked at McDonald's," she said. "There was not a family relying on me to pay the rent, put food on the table."

"But the reality of McDonald's is that a majority of the folks who are working there today are relying on that income to sustain a household and a family," Harris said. "We have got to recognize that working people deserve livable wages."

Sen. @KamalaHarris rallies with striking McDonald's workers in Las Vegas: "I worked at McDonald's. I was a student when I was working at McDonald's. There was not a family replying on me to pay the rent, put food on the table and keep the bills paid by the end of the month." pic.twitter.com/XJPLfPtsqc — The Hill (@thehill) June 15, 2019

Numerous fellow Democrats vying for the party's 2020 presidential nomination have appeared alongside striking workers in support of higher wages and increased benefits in recent months, including Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPuerto Rico gov tells lawmakers to shelve 'religious liberty' bill after Ricky Martin criticism Puerto Rico gov tells lawmakers to shelve 'religious liberty' bill after Ricky Martin criticism Sanders says he would inform FBI about offers of foreign intel MORE (I-Vt.), who marched with McDonald's workers in Iowa earlier this month.

Harris, Sanders and several other Democrats have come out in support of the Fight for 15 movement, which urges Congress to pass a law raising the national minimum wage to $15 per hour.

This article was updated at 10:10 p.m. to correctly note that the Fight for $15 organized Friday's march.