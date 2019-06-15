Booker, O'Rourke, Buttigieg rally with striking McDonald's workers in South Carolina

Democratic White House hopefuls Cory Booker Cory Anthony Booker22 presidential candidates to attend Clyburn's South Carolina fish fry 22 presidential candidates to attend Clyburn's South Carolina fish fry Five takeaways from first Democratic debate lineup MORE and Beto O’Rourke rallied with striking McDonald’s workers in South Carolina on Saturday as they try to gin up support in the crucial early voting state.

The New Jersey senator and former Texas congressman appeared alongside the workers in Charleston as they demanded a $15 wage. Calls for a bump in the federal minimum wage and support for labor movements and unions have become staples among the 24-candidate Democratic primary field.

“What kind of nation will we be? Will we be a nation where a family who works full-time jobs can have the American dream, or will we be one where corporate power denies equality, denies justice and denies that dream?” Booker asked.

“I say it is time for us to be a nation that dreams again, that has the courage and the defiance to say, ‘I dream of a nation where everyone who works a full-time job can make a living wage,’” he added.

.@CoryBooker is speaking in front of a Charleston McDonald’s where @fightfor15 marchers are striking for a union and a $15 minimum wage pic.twitter.com/mvD4R14byr — Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) June 15, 2019

“We need to make sure that in every single community, in every single state, every single person has the right to organize. It’s the only way that we’re going to $15 an hour for every person as a floor from which they can rise to greater wages,” O’Rourke told those striking. “Any great change that we have ever seen has been purchased by the sacrifice of those who are willing to fight for it. That’s why we came here today.”

#FightFor15 workers in Charleston, SC are ON STRIKE for $15 an hour and union rights. We were joined this morning by @BetoORourke, who spoke about the importance of union rights to "make sure there is justice and economic dignity" at workplaces like @McDonalds#UnionsForAll pic.twitter.com/TLRzaXJNB3 — Fight For 15 (@fightfor15) June 15, 2019

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris rallies with McDonald's workers striking for higher wages Kamala Harris rallies with McDonald's workers striking for higher wages 22 presidential candidates to attend Clyburn's South Carolina fish fry MORE (D-Calif.), another White House candidate, rallied with McDonald’s workers in Las Vegas on Friday. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersKamala Harris rallies with McDonald's workers striking for higher wages Kamala Harris rallies with McDonald's workers striking for higher wages Playing fast and loose with the economic facts MORE (I-Vt.) also appeared with striking workers in Iowa earlier this month. South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegFive takeaways from first Democratic debate lineup Five takeaways from first Democratic debate lineup Democratic presidential hopefuls react to debate placement MORE also appeared with the strikers in South Carolina Saturday.

"You look at the way that wages have slipped in America. You look at the fact that a rising tide does not lift all boats. And you look at the numbers over as long as I’ve been alive and what you see is: the economy is growing and too many workers are being left out," Buttigieg said. "And you look at those same numbers and you see something else: fewer and fewer workers belong to a union. And we can change that. But it’s not going to change on its own. That’s why we need to demand more. We demand more from McDonald’s. We demand more from the White House. We demand more from Congress. Everybody has to step up and get this done."

In addition to fighting for a pay raise, McDonald’s employees also striking for the right to form a union and against workplace sexual harassment.

We are in Charleston, SC and demand for $15 and union rights is ringing loud and clear. #FightFor15 #UnionsForAll pic.twitter.com/TX8KG0jj5w — Raise Up For $15 (@RaiseUpfor15) June 15, 2019

Several Democratic presidential contenders are jockeying for support among working-class voters as they campaign against income inequality and other economic issues.