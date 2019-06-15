Buttigieg on Harris call to prosecute Trump: DOJ 'should have nothing to do with politics'

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegFive takeaways from first Democratic debate lineup Five takeaways from first Democratic debate lineup Democratic presidential hopefuls react to debate placement MORE (D) hesitated when asked if he agreed with Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris rallies with McDonald's workers striking for higher wages Kamala Harris rallies with McDonald's workers striking for higher wages 22 presidential candidates to attend Clyburn's South Carolina fish fry MORE's (D-Calif.) remarks that President Trump Donald John TrumpDC board rejects Trump Hotel effort to dismiss complaint seeking removal of liquor license on basis of Trump's 'character' DC board rejects Trump Hotel effort to dismiss complaint seeking removal of liquor license on basis of Trump's 'character' Mexico's immigration chief resigns amid US pressure over migrants MORE should be prosecuted when he leaves office.

CNN's Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperDemocrats needle Trump with Watergate witness Democrats needle Trump with Watergate witness Reid backs Trump impeachment inquiry MORE asked Buttigieg whether he agreed with Harris, who said that the Department of Justice (DOJ) should prosecute the president for obstructing justice in the special counsel investigation after Trump leaves the White House.

"My Justice Department will be empowered to reach its own conclusions," Buttigieg responded in the interview airing on CNN's "State of the Union." "Two things are true and clear: One, nobody is above the law, and, two, the prosecutorial process should have nothing to do with politics."

"The less this has to do with the president, the better," he continued, adding, "I believe that the rule of law will catch up with this president. It doesn't require the Oval Office putting any kind of thumb on the scale."

Buttigieg made the comments days after Harris told reporters this week that "there has to be accountability" for Trump's alleged obstruction of justice after the president leaves office.

"I believe that they would have no choice and that they should, yes," she told an NPR podcast. "There has to be accountability."

"I mean, look, people might, you know, question why I became a prosecutor. Well, I'll tell you one of the reasons — I believe there should be accountability," Harris said, adding, "Everyone should be held accountable, and the president is not above the law."

Multiple Democrats have urged the House to begin impeachment proceedings following the release of the special counsel's report earlier this year, which found multiple instances of Trump's purported attempts to end the years-long investigation into his campaign and Russia.