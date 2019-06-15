Julián Castro defends going on Fox: I'm focused on 'the people out there watching'

White House hopeful Julián Castro defended being on Fox News for a town hall earlier this week, saying Saturday that while he disagrees with the channel’s ideological bent, he wants to reach out to conservative voters who may watch.

“I’m very progressive. I’ve shown that when I’ve been out there on the stump and in the policies that we’ve rolled out. But I also respect what other people believe and I know that if we’re going to get great things done for the country, it’s going to take working with the other side,” the former Housing and Urban Development secretary said Saturday on MSNBC.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everybody has their own way of thinking about these things. I definitely take the concerns about Fox news, and I understand completely how people feel. But what I’m focused on is not the news organization, what I’m focused on are the people out there watching.”

Castro, who is languishing near the bottom of national and statewide primary polls, was the fifth 2020 candidate to appear in a Fox News town hall, following Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersKamala Harris rallies with McDonald's workers striking for higher wages Kamala Harris rallies with McDonald's workers striking for higher wages Playing fast and loose with the economic facts MORE (I-Vt.), Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandDemocratic presidential hopefuls react to debate placement Democratic presidential hopefuls react to debate placement The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by MAPRx — Biden, Sanders to share stage at first DNC debate MORE (D-N.Y.) and Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharHillicon Valley: Hacker group targeted electric grid | House Democrats press CBP over facial recognition program | Senators offer bill to protect health data | Groups file FCC complaint over carriers' use of location data Hillicon Valley: Hacker group targeted electric grid | House Democrats press CBP over facial recognition program | Senators offer bill to protect health data | Groups file FCC complaint over carriers' use of location data It's time to let Medicare to negotiate drug prices MORE (D-Minn.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegFive takeaways from first Democratic debate lineup Five takeaways from first Democratic debate lineup Democratic presidential hopefuls react to debate placement MORE (D).

Appearances on the channel have become a source of controversy since the Democratic National Committee announced in March that that the party would not allow Fox News to host any of its presidential primary debates in the 2020 election cycle.

Several candidates have refused going on Fox News for individual events, citing the channel’s primetime programming that strongly backs the White House.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenFive takeaways from first Democratic debate lineup Five takeaways from first Democratic debate lineup Black Economic Alliance official says African-American voters will 'determine who sits in the White House' MORE (D-Mass.) last month blasted Fox News as a “hate-for-profit machine,” saying she would not help it profit off of an appearance from her.