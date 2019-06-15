2020 Democrats mark 7th anniversary of DACA

Several 2020 Democrats tweeted Saturday to mark the 7th anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program or DACA, which allows people brought to the U.S. illegally as children to remain in the U.S.

The Obama administration announced the program on June 15, 2012, though it did not go into effect immediately.

The Trump administration announced in 2017 that it would rescind the program, which allowed hundreds of thousands of immigratns, known as Dreamers, to stay in the country.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) this week said she would use executive action to give Dreamers a pathway to citizenship if she were elected President. She reiterated that promise in a tweet on Saturday.

Dreamers deserve peace of mind. As president, I will take action to reinstate and expand DACA. I won’t stop fighting until Dreamers are finally recognized as American citizens. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 15, 2019

Obama-administration Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro tweeted a video of his former boss discussing the program. Castro pledged to protect Dreamers with "a lasting solution at all costs."

Six years ago, Pres. Obama launched #DACA to protect Dreamers who came to the US as children. Since day one, they have been under attack by the Trump admin. As president, I will protect Dreamers with a lasting solution at all costs—and won’t wait to do so. pic.twitter.com/SVyNihQBEy — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) June 15, 2019

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), who has been criticized for changing her position on immigration since becoming a senator, also endorsed a pathway to citizenship.

When DACA was created seven years ago today, we made a promise to Dreamers who work hard and have only ever called America home. Breaking that promise is one of many cowardly things this president has done.



Let's be brave. Let's keep our promise and create a path to citizenship. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) June 15, 2019

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee tweeted a link to his immigration plan, which includes "overhauling our immigration system so it is humane, just, and efficient, centered on a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants and expedited eligibility for DREAMers."

Today marks the seven year anniversary of the #DACA program. In Washington, we know that immigrants strengthen and enrich our communities. That’s why I plan to restore DACA and provide immediate relief to 800,000 people across the US. https://t.co/2F1X1qW9QD — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) June 15, 2019

Harris, Inslee, Gillibrand and Castro are among two dozen people vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.