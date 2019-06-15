2020 Democrats mark 7th anniversary of DACA

By Rachel Frazin - 06/15/19 05:20 PM EDT
 
2020 Democrats mark 7th anniversary of DACA
Several 2020 Democrats tweeted Saturday to mark the 7th anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program or DACA, which allows people brought to the U.S. illegally as children to remain in the U.S.

The Obama administration announced the program on June 15, 2012, though it did not go into effect immediately. 

The Trump administration announced in 2017 that it would rescind the program, which allowed hundreds of thousands of immigratns, known as Dreamers,  to stay in the country. 

Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisKamala Harris rallies with McDonald's workers striking for higher wages Kamala Harris rallies with McDonald's workers striking for higher wages 22 presidential candidates to attend Clyburn's South Carolina fish fry MORE (D-Calif.) this week said she would use executive action to give Dreamers a pathway to citizenship if she were elected President. She reiterated that promise in a tweet on Saturday. 

Obama-administration Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro tweeted a video of his former boss discussing the program. Castro pledged to protect Dreamers with "a lasting solution at all costs."

Sen. Kirsten GillibrandKirsten Elizabeth GillibrandDemocratic presidential hopefuls react to debate placement Democratic presidential hopefuls react to debate placement The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by MAPRx — Biden, Sanders to share stage at first DNC debate MORE (D-N.Y.), who has been criticized for changing her position on immigration since becoming a senator, also endorsed a pathway to citizenship. 

Washington Gov. Jay InsleeJay Robert InsleeDemocratic presidential hopefuls react to debate placement Democratic presidential hopefuls react to debate placement The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by MAPRx — Biden, Sanders to share stage at first DNC debate MORE tweeted a link to his immigration plan, which includes "overhauling our immigration system so it is humane, just, and efficient, centered on a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants and expedited eligibility for DREAMers." 

Harris, Inslee, Gillibrand and Castro are among two dozen people vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. 

