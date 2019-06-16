O'Rourke: Dems enable Trump by not impeaching him

Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeDemocratic presidential hopefuls react to debate placement Democratic presidential hopefuls react to debate placement Teachers union to host 2020 Democratic presidential forum focused on education MORE said in an interview that aired Sunday that fellow Democrats are enabling President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump defends Stephanopolous interview Trump defends Stephanopolous interview Buttigieg on offers of foreign intel: 'Just call the FBI' MORE's willingness to take foreign information on campaign opponents by not impeaching him.

"If there are no consequences, if there is no accountability, if there is no justice, then we will have set the precedent that it is OK to accept help from a foreign government, it is OK to obstruct investigation into interference in our election," O'Rourke said while appearing on CNN's "State of the Union. "

The former Democratic congressman also doubled down on his call for impeachment, saying that it is necessary to send a signal about foreign interference in U.S. elections.

"Impeachment is critically important to get to the facts, discover the truth, to make sure there is accountability for the undermining of our democracy, but also to send the signal that this can never happen again. To send a signal to Russia. To send a signal to Donald Trump. To send a signal to this country that we will save this Democracy," he said.

He added that Democrats should look beyond just the next election when making this decision.

"It is now time for the House of Representatives to act, to look beyond the polls and the prospects of the next election, and look to the future of this country and the generations that follow who are counting on us to do the right thing," he said.

His comments follow remarks by President Trump in an interview in which he suggested that he might accept damaging information on a political opponent from a foreign government.

“I think you might want to listen. There’s nothing wrong with listening,” Trump told ABC News last week. “It’s not an interference. They have information. I think I’d take it. If I thought there was something wrong, I’d go maybe to the FBI.”

In the interview, ABC News's George Stephanopoulos George Robert StephanopoulosButtigieg on offers of foreign intel: 'Just call the FBI' Buttigieg on offers of foreign intel: 'Just call the FBI' Trump weighs in on UFOs in Stephanopoulos interview MORE noted that Trump's FBI director, Christopher Wray, has said campaigns should report such contact from foreign entities to the bureau.

"The FBI director is wrong," Trump responded.

O'Rourke is among two dozen people vying for the Democratic Party's 2020 nomination.