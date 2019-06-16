Fox News poll shows Trump trailing Biden, Sanders, other Democrats

A Fox News poll released early Sunday shows President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump defends Stephanopolous interview Trump defends Stephanopolous interview Buttigieg on offers of foreign intel: 'Just call the FBI' MORE trailing five Democratic contenders, including former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenButtigieg on Biden's Iraq War vote: 'that vote was a mistake' Buttigieg on Biden's Iraq War vote: 'that vote was a mistake' Ocasio-Cortez starts petition to repeal Hyde Amendment MORE, by as many as 10 points.

The poll, conducted June 9 to June 12, shows Biden ahead of Trump, 49 percent to 39 percent. It also shows Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersButtigieg on Biden's Iraq War vote: 'that vote was a mistake' Buttigieg on Biden's Iraq War vote: 'that vote was a mistake' The generational divide of Joe Biden and the Democratic Party MORE (I-Vt.) topping the president, 49 percent to 40 percent.

Three other candidates also polled ahead of Trump, albeit within the survey's margin of error. Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenJulián Castro defends going on Fox: I'm focused on 'the people out there watching' Julián Castro defends going on Fox: I'm focused on 'the people out there watching' O'Rourke unveils plan to support women, minority-owned businesses MORE (D-Mass.) came out ahead of Trump by 2 points, while Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe generational divide of Joe Biden and the Democratic Party 2020 Democrats mark 7th anniversary of DACA 2020 Democrats mark 7th anniversary of DACA MORE (D-Calif.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg on Biden's Iraq War vote: 'that vote was a mistake' Buttigieg on Biden's Iraq War vote: 'that vote was a mistake' Buttigieg on offers of foreign intel: 'Just call the FBI' MORE (D) have 1-point leads.

The survey has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

A Fox poll of Democratic primary voters also showed Biden at 32 percent and Sanders at 13 percent. Warren is in third place at 9 percent. Buttigieg and Harris are tied at 8 percent.

The polling follows a Morning Consult/Politico survey last week that found Biden leading against Trump by 11 points and Sanders leading the president by 10 points. The same poll showed Trump in a statistical tie with Warren and slightly ahead of Harris and Buttigieg as well as Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerThe generational divide of Joe Biden and the Democratic Party Booker, O'Rourke, Buttigieg rally with striking McDonald's workers in South Carolina Booker, O'Rourke, Buttigieg rally with striking McDonald's workers in South Carolina MORE (D-N.J.) and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas).