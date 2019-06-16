O'Rourke: Trump 'made a mess of our foreign policy'

Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeDemocratic presidential hopefuls react to debate placement Democratic presidential hopefuls react to debate placement Teachers union to host 2020 Democratic presidential forum focused on education MORE said in an interview that aired Sunday that President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump defends Stephanopolous interview Trump defends Stephanopolous interview Buttigieg on offers of foreign intel: 'Just call the FBI' MORE has "made a mess of our foreign policy."

The former Texas congressman said while appearing on CNN's "State of the Union" that Trump's own actions have lessened trust of him in the intelligence community, which has made the U.S. less safe.

“He’s invited the help of foreign powers, he sided with [Russian President] Vladimir Putin Vladimir Vladimirovich PutinTrump remarks deepen distrust with intelligence community Senate rejects effort to block Trump's Qatar, Bahrain arms sales Senate rejects effort to block Trump's Qatar, Bahrain arms sales MORE on that stage in Helsinki, Finland, instead of our own intelligence community, so it’s no wonder that there is a lack of trust between military leaders, our intelligence community and the president of the United States,” O'Rourke said.

“This dynamic imperils the United States. It makes us less safe than we would otherwise be as his national security adviser and his cabinet push us into what perhaps will be another war with Iran," he added.

He further said that Trump “has made a mess of our foreign policy and has significantly diminished the national security of this country.”

His comments follow a New York Times report Saturday in which two administration officials said that that they did not think Trump was briefed in detail about efforts to ramp up digital attacks on a Russian power grid.

Trump denied the report in a pair of tweets on Saturday.

O'Rourke is among two dozen people vying for the Democratic Party's 2020 Presidential nomination.