50 percent of voters believe Trump campaign coordinated with Russia: poll

Half of American voters believe the Trump campaign coordinated with Russia, a six point jump over three months, according to a poll released Sunday.

The Fox News poll found that 50 percent of respondents believe there was coordination between the campaign and the Kremlin, compared to 44 percent who do not believe there was coordination. In March, the last time the survey was taken, just 44 percent of respondents believed there was coordination.

The survey also found that half of respondents support impeachment, with 43 percent wanting President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump defends Stephanopolous interview Trump defends Stephanopolous interview Buttigieg on offers of foreign intel: 'Just call the FBI' MORE impeached and removed, a one point jump from March. Seven percent wanted him impeached but not removed and 48 percent opposing impeachment.

However, 56 percent of respondents believe it is “not at all” likely that the president will be impeached.

Special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) Swan MuellerKamala Harris says her Justice Dept would have 'no choice' but to prosecute Trump for obstruction Kamala Harris says her Justice Dept would have 'no choice' but to prosecute Trump for obstruction Dem committees win new powers to investigate Trump MORE's investigation did not find evidence of criminal conspiracy between Russia and the Trump campaign, according to the Muller report. It did not reach a conclusion on obstruction of justice.

Researchers interviewed 1,001 registered voters between June 9 and 12. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.