Yang: Standing next to Biden on debate stage would help boost name recognition

Entrepreneur and Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangFive takeaways from first Democratic debate lineup Five takeaways from first Democratic debate lineup Democratic presidential hopefuls react to debate placement MORE said in an interview that aired Sunday that he hopes to stand next to former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenButtigieg on Biden's Iraq War vote: 'that vote was a mistake' Buttigieg on Biden's Iraq War vote: 'that vote was a mistake' Ocasio-Cortez starts petition to repeal Hyde Amendment MORE in order to boost his name recognition.

When asked by CNN's "Reliable Sources" host Brian Stelter why he wants to stand next to Biden on stage, Yang responded, "His name recognition is sky-high, and mine is the opposite of sky-high."

ADVERTISEMENT

"If you have me next to Joe Biden, then it's going to hopefully change that dynamic and make it so that many Americans are Googling the Asian man next to Joe Biden," he added. "Because I'm sure I would have the same reaction. And most Americans are just tuning in to the 2020 election. Most people have not heard of the majority of candidates.”

Yang said in the interview that his goal to stand out in the debates is to let the voters get to know him.

"The goal is really just to introduce myself, my vision for the country, and let people know that the reason why Trump is our president is that we automated away four million manufacturing jobs in Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin," he said.

2020 Democratic contender Andrew Yang has a strategy for raising his name recognition in this month's debate: Stand next to Joe Biden who is leading the pack. https://t.co/JeiQJhT77W pic.twitter.com/QUJWgpiZp7 — CNN (@CNN) June 16, 2019

Yang is among two dozen candidates vying for the Democratic Party's 2020 nomination and is among the 20 who qualified for the first Democratic debate. He will appear on the same night as Biden, the Democratic National Committee announced last week.