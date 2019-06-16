Democratic super PACS set to target Trump amid 2020 primary race: report

Democratic super PACs are reportedly set to launch a massive anti-Trump effort amid a contentious 2020 Democratic primary.

The super PACs will soon kick off a $150 million advertising effort that will combat the spending already underway by President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump defends Stephanopolous interview Trump defends Stephanopolous interview Buttigieg on offers of foreign intel: 'Just call the FBI' MORE's reelection campaign, Politico reported Sunday.

At the same time, prolific Democratic donor Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerSteyer group targeting 12 congressional Democrats over impeachment Steyer group targeting 12 congressional Democrats over impeachment Can Pelosi steer Democrats' ship past the impeachment rocks? MORE is funding groups that are testing strategies to register people to vote and get them to the polls, according to the news outlet. The Democratic National Committee is also training college students to do field work in competitive states.

Super PAC Priorities USA is preparing to launch a digital ad campaign aimed at voters in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Florida, according to Politico. The effort is part of $100 million the organization has designated for spending before the Democratic primaries are over.

This summer, American Bridge, which does opposition research for the party, will spend $50 million to target voters in those states though a television, digital and radio advertising campaign, the news outlet reported.

Our Future, a Steyer-funded super PAC, has an $80 million budget this cycle and will gather information on swing state voters, Politico reported.

The DNC will also begin training 300 rising college seniors in organizing for the party, according to the news outlet. The number of students in the program, dubbed Organizing Corps. is expected to rise to 1,000.

Organizing Corps Executive Director Rachel Haltom-Irwin told Politico that she isn't concerned that the Trump campaign will have an earlier start promoting its candidate.

“What we’re preparing for is that we can win a really tight election if it comes down to it,” she said. “The primary candidates right now are rightfully focused on four primary states, right? They have to be. But we know we have to win the general election.”

Two dozen Democrats are competing for the party's 2020 presidential nomination.