Bullock posts video of #dadjokes for Father's Day

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockIt's about the delegates, stupid 22 presidential candidates to attend Clyburn's South Carolina fish fry 22 presidential candidates to attend Clyburn's South Carolina fish fry MORE (D), a 2020 presidential contender, on Sunday posted a clip of himself telling "dad jokes" to commemorate Father's Day.

"I’m a father of three — it’s practically required that I make this video," he tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the video, he makes several jokes.

“What did baby corn say to mama corn?” he said before delivering the punchline. “Where’s popcorn?”

“Why did the scare crow get an award? He was outstanding in his field,” he quipped.

I’m a father of three — it’s practically required that I make this video. #dadjokes pic.twitter.com/WA3ynMAWbZ — Steve Bullock (@GovernorBullock) June 16, 2019

Bullock is among two dozen people vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination. He is one of just four candidates who did not make the Democratic National Committee debate state. He is also one of several candidates in the race with children.