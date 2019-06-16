Biden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenButtigieg on Biden's Iraq War vote: 'that vote was a mistake' Buttigieg on Biden's Iraq War vote: 'that vote was a mistake' Ocasio-Cortez starts petition to repeal Hyde Amendment MORE on Sunday called for equal pay for the U.S. women's national soccer team.

"Good luck to the @USWNT as they take on Chile!" Biden, who is currently running for president, tweeted Sunday. "As we cheer them on in the World Cup, we must support their fight off the field for equal pay. In 2019, it’s past time we close the pay gap and ensure women get paid as much as men."

The 2020 Democratic frontrunner joined other presidential hopefuls like Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenJulián Castro defends going on Fox: I'm focused on 'the people out there watching' Julián Castro defends going on Fox: I'm focused on 'the people out there watching' O'Rourke unveils plan to support women, minority-owned businesses MORE (D-Mass.), Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisThe generational divide of Joe Biden and the Democratic Party 2020 Democrats mark 7th anniversary of DACA 2020 Democrats mark 7th anniversary of DACA MORE (D-Calif.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth Gillibrand2020 Democrats mark 7th anniversary of DACA 2020 Democrats mark 7th anniversary of DACA Julián Castro defends going on Fox: I'm focused on 'the people out there watching' MORE (D-N.Y.) who expressed similar sentiments last week.

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump defends Stephanopolous interview Trump defends Stephanopolous interview Buttigieg on offers of foreign intel: 'Just call the FBI' MORE, meanwhile, reported refused to say if the women's national soccer team should be paid the same as the men, saying "we'll talk about this later," when asked by a reporter.

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway Kellyanne Elizabeth ConwayThe Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by MAPRx — Biden, Sanders to share stage at first DNC debate The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by MAPRx — Biden, Sanders to share stage at first DNC debate Trump says he will not fire Kellyanne Conway for Hatch Act violations MORE said the president "supports equal pay for equal work," but declined to say specifically whether he reported the soccer team's efforts.

Players on the team earlier this year sued the United States Soccer Federation, alleging gender discrimination and inequity in areas including pay, practice time, practice locations, medical treatment, coaching and travel. The team won its third World Cup title in 2015 and is currently defending that title in France.

Biden, Warren, Harris and Gillibrand are among two dozen people vying for the 2020 Democratic Presidential nomination.