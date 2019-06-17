Buttigieg 'almost certain' there have been gay presidents

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg wouldn't reverse US embassy move to Jerusalem: 'What's done is done' Buttigieg wouldn't reverse US embassy move to Jerusalem: 'What's done is done' Buttigieg: Iran situation 'disturbingly reminiscent' of lead-up to Iraq War MORE said he doesn’t think he would be the first gay president if he is elected to the White House in 2020.

Asked about possible attacks on his sexuality from Republicans, the South Bend, Ind., mayor, who is gay, told “Axios on HBO” that “we've probably had excellent presidents who were gay — we just didn't know which ones.”

“People will elect the person who will make the best president,” Buttigieg said. “And we have had excellent presidents who have been young. We have had excellent presidents who have been liberal,” adding that some were likely gay as well.

“You believe that we've had a gay commander in chief?” host Mike Allen asked.

“I mean, statistically it's almost certain,” Buttigieg replied.

But the 2020 hopeful said he would not speculate on which former presidents might have been gay.

“My gaydar doesn't even work that well in the present, let alone retroactively,” he said.

If elected, Buttigieg would be the first openly gay U.S. president.

Recent polling data shows that while trailing behind other 2020 Democratic primary candidates — including former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) — Buttigieg has some traction in early voting states such as South Carolina.