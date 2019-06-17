Biden leads in Texas, O'Rourke in second: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team Biden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team Yang: Standing next to Biden on debate stage would help boost name recognition MORE leads the field of Democratic nominees in Texas while home-state candidate Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeDemocrats' 2020 Achilles's heel: The Senate Democrats' 2020 Achilles's heel: The Senate Campaign dads fit fatherhood between presidential speeches MORE is in second, according to a poll released Monday.

Biden is the first choice of 23 percent of likely Democratic voters in the Lone Star State, according to the University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll.

O'Rourke, a former congressman who made a strong upset bid for Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzCruz, Ocasio-Cortez efforts on birth control access face major obstacles Ocasio-Cortez and Cruz's dialogue shows common ground isn't just for moderates Ted Cruz, AOC have it right on banning former members of Congress from becoming lobbyists MORE's (R) seat in 2018, sits in second in the Democratic field with 15 percent support.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team Biden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team Trump steadfast in denials as support for impeachment grows MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersConfused by polls? Watch early primary states — not national numbers Confused by polls? Watch early primary states — not national numbers Biden leads in early voting states, followed by Warren, Sanders: poll MORE (I-Vt.) are statistically tied with O'Rourke at 14 percent and 12 percent, respectively.

No other candidate placed in double digits, with South Bend., Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg wouldn't reverse US embassy move to Jerusalem: 'What's done is done' Buttigieg wouldn't reverse US embassy move to Jerusalem: 'What's done is done' Buttigieg: Iran situation 'disturbingly reminiscent' of lead-up to Iraq War MORE getting 8 percent support and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team Biden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team Confused by polls? Watch early primary states — not national numbers MORE (D-Calif.) receiving 5 percent.

The other Texan in the race, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, polled at 3 percent.

“After four months of campaigning, Castro’s numbers remain unchanged in Texas,” Joshua Blank, manager of polling and research for the Texas Politics Project, said.

“And the top five candidates have 75 percent of the vote in Texas.”

O'Rourke's strong result in his home state comes as his numbers have struggled nationally.

A RealClearPolitics average of national polls has O'Rourke sitting in sixth place in the Democratic primary with just 3.6 percent of the vote.

The University of Texas/Texas Tribune surveyed 483 likely Democratic primary voters between May 31-June 9. The sample has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.46 percentage points.