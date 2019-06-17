Trump boasts of 100,000 requests to attend reelection rally

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump cites tax cuts over judges as having biggest impact of his presidency Trump cites tax cuts over judges as having biggest impact of his presidency Ocasio-Cortez claps back at Trump after he cites her in tweet rejecting impeachment MORE boasted on Monday that his campaign is setting up screens outside the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla., to ensure people can see his reelection rally on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Trump said his campaign has already received more than 100,000 requests to attend the event.

“Our Country is doing great, far beyond what the haters & losers thought possible - and it will only get better!” Trump wrote.

Big Rally tomorrow night in Orlando, Florida, looks to be setting records. We are building large movie screens outside to take care of everybody. Over 100,000 requests. Our Country is doing great, far beyond what the haters & losers thought possible - and it will only get better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2019

Supporters have reportedly already started lining up outside the Amway Center, the arena for the NBA's Orlando Magic that normally seats 20,000.

Trump supporters have already started lining up to secure their spot inside the Amway Center. @realDonaldTrump will be announcing his re-election campaign in Orlando Tuesday night at 8 p.m. https://t.co/Mj7WQ2VoWI pic.twitter.com/wyyMyzYHPm — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) June 17, 2019

Trump tweeted last week that the ticket for reelection kickoff event is the “hottest" of all his campaign events.

Wow! Just got word that our June 18th, Tuesday, ANNOUNCEMENT in Orlando, Florida, already has 74,000 requests for a 20,000 seat Arena. With all of the big events that we have done, this ticket looks to be the “hottest” of them all. See you in Florida! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2019

The event takes place in a key battleground state, where the Trump campaign’s first internal poll showed him trailing behind Democratic front-runner and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team Biden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team Yang: Standing next to Biden on debate stage would help boost name recognition MORE.

Trump disputed the polls as “fake,” and his campaign later cut ties with some of its pollsters after the leak.