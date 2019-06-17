Trump knocks 'fake polls' that show him trailing Democrats' 'Motley Crew'

President Trump on Monday downplayed recent polling that shows him trailing a number of Democratic hopefuls in hypothetical 2020 match-ups, calling the group of Democratic hopefuls a "Motley Crew" while saying it is "too early" to be focused on the race for the White House.

"Only Fake Polls show us behind the Motley Crew. We are looking really good, but it is far too early to be focused on that," Trump tweeted.

Trump's latest hit at polls follows reports that his campaign fired pollsters after leaked internal polling showed him trailing former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team Biden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team Yang: Standing next to Biden on debate stage would help boost name recognition MORE in 11 states crucial to winning a second term.

According to NBC, the leaked internal poll also showed Trump underperforming in reliably red states.

The Hill has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

A Fox News poll released Sunday shows Trump trailing five Democratic candidates in possible 2020 head-to-head match-ups. Biden has the biggest lead against Trump, 49 percent to 39 percent. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersConfused by polls? Watch early primary states — not national numbers Confused by polls? Watch early primary states — not national numbers Biden leads in early voting states, followed by Warren, Sanders: poll MORE (I-Vt.) leads the president 49 percent to 40 percent in the poll.

Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team Biden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team Trump steadfast in denials as support for impeachment grows MORE (D-Mass.) and Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team Biden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team Confused by polls? Watch early primary states — not national numbers MORE (D-Calif.), as well as South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg wouldn't reverse US embassy move to Jerusalem: 'What's done is done' Buttigieg wouldn't reverse US embassy move to Jerusalem: 'What's done is done' Buttigieg: Iran situation 'disturbingly reminiscent' of lead-up to Iraq War MORE (D), also came out ahead of Trump in head-to-head match-ups in the Fox News poll.

A Quinnipiac poll released last week also showed Trump trailing a number of Democratic contenders, including Biden by 13 points, 53 percent to 40 percent.

There is still a long way to go before the primaries and the 2020 presidential election.

This time four years ago, Trump had just launched his campaign and entered the Republican primary as the clear underdog. He was polling well below the crowded Republican primary field before eventually surging to the party nomination and the presidency.