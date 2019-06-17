Buttigieg raised $7 million in April: report

Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg wouldn't reverse US embassy move to Jerusalem: 'What's done is done' Buttigieg wouldn't reverse US embassy move to Jerusalem: 'What's done is done' Buttigieg: Iran situation 'disturbingly reminiscent' of lead-up to Iraq War MORE raised $7 million for his presidential bid in April, a staggering haul that is likely to put the South Bend, Ind., mayor among the top fundraisers in the Democratic primary field.

The fundraising total, disclosed to donors in a conference call last month, was first reported on Monday by Politico. All told, the $7 million take in April underscores Buttigieg’s transformation from relative unknown to Democratic superstar since announcing his presidential campaign in January.

The Hill has not yet independently confirmed the fundraising haul. A spokesperson for Buttigieg did not immediately respond to The Hill’s request for comment.

The April fundraising haul is a promising sign for Buttigieg ahead of June 30, when books close for the second quarter of 2019. Campaigns have until July 15 to file their second-quarter reports with the Federal Election Commission.

The South Bend mayor is poised to blow past his fundraising total for the first three months of the year. His campaign reported in April that it had raised about $7 million since January.

Still, Buttigieg will have to contend with other adept fundraisers in the race for the Democratic nomination.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersConfused by polls? Watch early primary states — not national numbers Confused by polls? Watch early primary states — not national numbers Biden leads in early voting states, followed by Warren, Sanders: poll MORE (I-Vt.), who announced his campaign in February, raked in nearly $18.2 million in the first quarter of 2019, not including another $2.5 million he transferred from his 2016 presidential campaign committee.

And former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team Biden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team Yang: Standing next to Biden on debate stage would help boost name recognition MORE, who did not announce his candidacy until late April and did not have to file a first-quarter fundraising report, is expected to report a staggering second-quarter take after announcing that he raised more than $6 million in the first 24 hours of his campaign.

Still, both Biden and Sanders began their campaigns with significantly higher national profiles than Buttigieg, who has never before sought federal elected office.

After appearing at a televised CNN town hall event in March, however, Buttigieg’s campaign surged, and he has since worked his way to top-tier status in the Democratic primary field. A Fox News poll released Sunday showed the South Bend mayor tied for fourth place with Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team Biden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team Confused by polls? Watch early primary states — not national numbers MORE (D-Calif.), each with 8 percent support.