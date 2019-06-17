Top Dem super PAC launches ad campaign in Florida ahead of Trump reelection launch

Priorities USA, the nation’s largest Democratic super PAC, is launching a six-figure digital ad campaign in Florida ahead of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump cites tax cuts over judges as having biggest impact of his presidency Trump cites tax cuts over judges as having biggest impact of his presidency Ocasio-Cortez claps back at Trump after he cites her in tweet rejecting impeachment MORE’s campaign kickoff rally in Orlando on Tuesday.

The ads will highlight rising health insurance premiums in Florida and will make the case that the GOP tax cuts only benefited the wealthy. They will run on the websites of the state’s largest newspapers, including The Orlando Sentinel, the Palm Beach Post and the Tampa Bay Times.

Each of the videos features testimony from ordinary Americans talking about their struggles to keep up in the economy and to pay for expensive medical treatments.

The ads will run statewide June 17 to 24 and are part of $100 million that Priorities USA will spend on digital advertising and infrastructure in Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania this cycle.

“Florida is a must-win state for Trump and he hopes to have the news to himself this week,” said Priorities USA chairman Guy Cecil. “These ads will help cut through his noise and give voters a look at the truth about Trump’s policies.”

Trump will hold a campaign rally Tuesday in Orlando to mark the launch of his reelection bid.

National and battleground state polling finds the president in an early hole, although some experts warn that early surveys should not be trusted.

Trump narrowly won Florida in 2016 and the Sunshine State is key to his reelection strategy. ABC News has published Trump campaign internal polling from March that showed Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team Biden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team Yang: Standing next to Biden on debate stage would help boost name recognition MORE by 7 points in Florida.