Democratic voters say nominating a woman or minority candidate comes second to someone who can beat Trump

Democratic voters heading to the polls in 2020 say nominating a woman or minority candidate is not as important as nominating someone who can beat President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump cites tax cuts over judges as having biggest impact of his presidency Trump cites tax cuts over judges as having biggest impact of his presidency Ocasio-Cortez claps back at Trump after he cites her in tweet rejecting impeachment MORE, according to a new poll released Monday.

A survey conducted by Ipsos for the Daily Beast found that 82 percent of Democrats and independents say it's important to nominate "someone who can beat Trump."

And though the Democratic primary field is historically diverse, just 40 percent of Democratic and independent respondents say it is important to nominate a woman, and 38 percent felt it was important to nominate a minority.

Just 20 percent of those respondents said it's important to nominate a "white man as its presidential candidate," according to poll results.

But a man may be who male voters feel is best to serve their goal of beating Trump, according to the poll, which found former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team Biden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team Yang: Standing next to Biden on debate stage would help boost name recognition MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersConfused by polls? Watch early primary states — not national numbers Confused by polls? Watch early primary states — not national numbers Biden leads in early voting states, followed by Warren, Sanders: poll MORE (I-Vt.) with the strongest leads in a hypothetical match-up with the president.

About 20 percent of Democratic and independent men agreed that "women are less effective in politics than men," while only 8 percent of women shared that view, according to the poll.

The survey also found that 39 percent of Democratic and independent voters agree that a women would have a "harder time than a man" running against Trump.

A large majority — 74 percent — of Democratic and independent respondents said they were "personally comfortable with a female president," but only 33 percent believed their neighbors would be, according to the Daily Beast.

The Ipsos poll was conducted online from June 10-11 and surveyed a sample of 1,005 American adults, including 344 Democrats, 340 Republicans and 233 independents. The poll has a credibility margin of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

Views on gender may play out during the primary and general election, as a record number of women candidates are vying for a spot to challenge Trump in November.

Several of the women running in the crowded field are polling near the top, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team Biden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team Trump steadfast in denials as support for impeachment grows MORE (D-Mass.), who has about 13 percent support in a RealClearPolitics average of recent polling. Warren is closing in on Sanders, who has about 16 percent support, and trails front-runner Biden, who is leading with 31 percent support.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team Biden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team Confused by polls? Watch early primary states — not national numbers MORE (D-Calif.) has about 7 percent support in the RealClearPolitics average. Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharElection security bills face GOP buzzsaw Election security bills face GOP buzzsaw Julián Castro defends going on Fox: I'm focused on 'the people out there watching' MORE (D-Minn.) has about 1 percent support in the average, placing her ahead of 16 other candidates.