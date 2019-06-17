Biden holds big lead nationally, but 77 percent 'likely to change their minds'

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team Biden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team Yang: Standing next to Biden on debate stage would help boost name recognition MORE has a two-to-one advantage over the next closest Democratic presidential contender in a new poll, but more than three-quarters of likely primary voters say they could still change their minds.

The national survey from Park Strategies finds Biden at 32 percent support, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) at 15 percent, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) at 13 percent, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) at 12 percent and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) at 7 percent. No other candidate has more than 2 percent support.

While Biden has a big lead at the moment, his support appears to be soft. Seventy-seven percent of likely Democratic voters said they could still change their minds, pollsters found.

“Voters may be ‘dating’ Joe Biden, but they have not ‘married’ him,” said Chris Kofinis, a Democratic pollster and founder of Park Strategies. “While he enjoys a clear lead, there are simply too many Democratic voters open to changing their minds. Whether in the upcoming debates, or other events, it is clear that the Democratic race could change dramatically in the coming weeks.”

The survey found Democrats are frustrated by the huge field of 24 contenders, with 67 percent saying that too many people are running and 50 percent saying the number of candidates makes it harder to determine who is best suited to defeat President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump cites tax cuts over judges as having biggest impact of his presidency Trump cites tax cuts over judges as having biggest impact of his presidency Ocasio-Cortez claps back at Trump after he cites her in tweet rejecting impeachment MORE.

Biden has the advantage at the moment, however, as most Democrats view him as the candidate with the best shot at winning the general election.

Eighty percent said Biden could definitely or probably beat Trump, followed by Sanders at 69 percent and Harris and Warren at 62 percent each. After that, confidence in the candidates falls dramatically, with Buttigieg coming in next at 42 percent.

Democrats surveyed said they view Trump as “the most serious policy problem or issue” facing the nation at the moment, followed by affordable health care, climate change and protecting abortion rights.

Investigating and impeaching Trump fell near the bottom of the list of Democratic priorities.

The Park Strategies survey of 600 Democrats was conducted from May 24 to June 4 and has a 4 percentage point margin of error.

