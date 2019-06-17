Watch live: 2020 Democratic candidates speak at Poor People's Campaign Presidential Forum

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team Biden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team Yang: Standing next to Biden on debate stage would help boost name recognition MORE and Sens. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team Biden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team Confused by polls? Watch early primary states — not national numbers MORE (D-Calif.), Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersConfused by polls? Watch early primary states — not national numbers Confused by polls? Watch early primary states — not national numbers Biden leads in early voting states, followed by Warren, Sanders: poll MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team Biden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team Trump steadfast in denials as support for impeachment grows MORE (D-Mass.) are among the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates expected to appear at the Poor People’s Campaign Presidential Forum on Monday afternoon in Washington, D.C.

Low-income Americans will ask the candidates questions about their plans to address systemic racism and poverty.

MSNBC’s Joy Reid will moderate.

