Republican who lost Montana Senate bid to run for House next year

Montana State Auditor Matt Rosendale (R), who narrowly lost a Senate race last year, announced on Monday he will run for the state's at-large House seat in 2020.

Rosendale is seeking the seat being vacated by Rep. Greg Gianforte Gregory Richard GianforteGianforte files to run for Montana governor Gianforte files to run for Montana governor 58 GOP lawmakers vote against disaster aid bill MORE (R-Mont.), who recently announced his bid for governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rosendale narrowly lost against Sen. Jon Tester Jonathan (Jon) TesterManchin eyes Senate exit Manchin eyes Senate exit Democrats hope some presidential candidates drop out — and run for Senate MORE (D-Mont.) during the 2018 election cycle.

“I’m running for the U.S. House to serve and work for the people of Montana. I pledge to always listen, represent our values, and protect our Montana way of life. With all the gridlock and fighting back in the swamp, it’s clear Washington D.C. could learn a thing or two from Montana,” he said in a statement.

“I’ve rolled up my sleeves to get to work to deliver affordable and better health care to Montanans, took on the pharmaceutical industry to lower drugs costs, protected and expanded access to our public lands, and brought fiscal discipline to my office – and I’ll do the same as your next Congressman.”

In a campaign video released Monday, Rosendale also touted his work on the state’s health care policy. Democrats used health care as a key campaign issue and were able to take over the House last year.

“While Washington fights, Matt Rosendale goes to work. He expanded access to health care, lowered premiums, protected preexisting conditions, lowered drug costs — that was Matt’s bill,” the ad says.

The Montana Republican has been a vocal supporter of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump cites tax cuts over judges as having biggest impact of his presidency Trump cites tax cuts over judges as having biggest impact of his presidency Ocasio-Cortez claps back at Trump after he cites her in tweet rejecting impeachment MORE, who endorsed and campaigned for him during the midterms.

Rosendale has already garnered the support of conservative political action group Club for Growth, which tweeted its endorsement of the candidate shortly after his announcement.

“@club4growth PAC is proud to endorse Matt Rosendale for Congress!," the group said in a tweet. "@MattForMontana is precisely the type of leader needed in Washington. He has the guts to take on the establishment & and will fight to advance @realDonaldTrump’s pro-growth economic agenda."