Trump hits polling on Fox News: 'Something weird going on at Fox'

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump cites tax cuts over judges as having biggest impact of his presidency Trump cites tax cuts over judges as having biggest impact of his presidency Ocasio-Cortez claps back at Trump after he cites her in tweet rejecting impeachment MORE on Monday dismissed a new poll from Fox News that showed him losing to multiple 2020 Democratic presidential candidates, saying "something weird" is happening at the network favored by conservatives.

.@FoxNews Polls are always bad for me. They were against Crooked Hillary also. Something weird going on at Fox. Our polls show us leading in all 17 Swing States. For the record, I didn’t spend 30 hours with @abcnews, but rather a tiny fraction of that. More Fake News @BretBaier — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2019

Fox News on Sunday released a poll that showed Trump trailing five Democratic presidential contenders in hypothetical 2020 match-ups. The survey showed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team Biden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team Yang: Standing next to Biden on debate stage would help boost name recognition MORE leading Trump by 10 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also showed Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersConfused by polls? Watch early primary states — not national numbers Confused by polls? Watch early primary states — not national numbers Biden leads in early voting states, followed by Warren, Sanders: poll MORE (I-Vt.) carrying a 9-point lead in a hypothetical head-to-head match-up. Three other Democratic candidates — Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenBiden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team Biden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team Trump steadfast in denials as support for impeachment grows MORE (D-Mass.), Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisBiden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team Biden calls for equal pay for US women's soccer team Confused by polls? Watch early primary states — not national numbers MORE (D-Calif.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg wouldn't reverse US embassy move to Jerusalem: 'What's done is done' Buttigieg wouldn't reverse US embassy move to Jerusalem: 'What's done is done' Buttigieg: Iran situation 'disturbingly reminiscent' of lead-up to Iraq War MORE — also polled ahead of Trump, albeit within the survey's margin of error.

A Quinnipiac University survey released last week also showed Trump trailing a number of Democratic contenders, including Biden by 13 points.

Trump has repeatedly downplayed recent polling of his 2020 election prospects in the last week. The president tweeted earlier Monday that "only fake polls" showed him behind 2020 Democrats, referring to them as a "Motley Crew."

"We are looking really good, but it is far too early to be focused on that," he said. "Much work to do! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

The new comments from Trump came just a day after news surfaced that his campaign had cut ties with some of its pollsters following a leak of internal surveys that showed Trump trailing Biden in multiple key states.

Trump is known to have a cordial relationship with many Fox News personalities and has appeared on the network more than any other. But he has increasingly criticized it over its campaign coverage, particularly when it chooses to cover 2020 Democrats.

"Fox is moving more and more to the losing (wrong) side in covering the Dems," he said, adding, "They forgot the people who got them there."