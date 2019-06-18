Warren knocks opponents for spending time at 'fancy fundraisers'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump hits polling on Fox News: 'Something weird going on at Fox' Trump hits polling on Fox News: 'Something weird going on at Fox' 2020 Democrats look to cut into Biden's lead with black voters MORE (D-Mass.) late Monday took aim at her fellow Democratic 2020 presidential contenders who attend "fancy fundraisers" instead of campaigning on the ground and focusing on small-dollar donations.

"I don’t spend time at fancy fundraisers," the senator wrote in a tweet.

"Instead, I spend my time meeting voters and thanking grassroots donors who chip in what they can," she added.

"Donate $3 to my campaign, and you might just get a call from me to thank you!" Warren continued.

While not naming any of her almost two dozen competitors by name, Warren's post went live while former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump hits polling on Fox News: 'Something weird going on at Fox' Trump hits polling on Fox News: 'Something weird going on at Fox' 2020 Democrats look to cut into Biden's lead with black voters MORE, largely considered the race's current front-runner, was appearing at a fundraiser in a New York City penthouse apartment.

Nearly 200 people paid at least $2,800 to attend the event, hosted by investor Jim Chanos, according to a reporter traveling with Biden.

Climate change activists reportedly protested outside, urging the former vice president to support a Green New Deal plan backed by some of his competition.

Warren has pledged to avoid high-dollar fundraisers during her primary bid, joining Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump hits polling on Fox News: 'Something weird going on at Fox' Trump hits polling on Fox News: 'Something weird going on at Fox' 2020 Democrats look to cut into Biden's lead with black voters MORE (I-Vt.) in focusing on small-dollar donations from individual donors to fund her campaign.

The Massachusetts senator has surged in some polling in recent days, and now sits at second place in some polls of early voting states.