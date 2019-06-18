Trump: Reelection campaign launch is 'going to be wild'

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says 'Failing New York Times' should be held 'fully accountable' over Russia report Trump says 'Failing New York Times' should be held 'fully accountable' over Russia report Trump tweets ICE will begin removing 'millions' of undocumented migrants MORE is predicting that the official launch of his reelection campaign Tuesday evening in Orlando, Fla., will be "wild," adding in an early morning tweet that GOP enthusiasm for his second White House bid is "at an all time high."

"The Fake News doesn’t report it, but Republican enthusiasm is at an all time high," he tweeted.

"Look what is going on in Orlando, Florida, right now! People have never seen anything like it (unless you play a guitar)," he added. "Going to be wild — See you later!"

Late Monday, the president wrote that "thousands" of people were already lined up for the event at Orlando's Amway Center.

"Thousands of people are already lined up in Orlando, some two days before tomorrow nights big Rally," the president tweeted. "Large Screens and food trucks will be there for those that can’t get into the 25,000 capacity arena. It will be a very exciting evening! Make America Great Again!"

Local media reports confirmed that people began lining up outside the venue early Monday morning.

"There's going to be a bunch of people, and it's going to be pretty intense," Gary Beck, the first person in line, told Florida news station News6. "The electricity is going to be high. It's time for America to get back on its feet and be made better than it's ever been before."

Early Monday morning, the president tweeted that as many as 100,000 people had applied to watch the event either inside the arena or outside among the crowd.

"Big Rally tomorrow night in Orlando, Florida, looks to be setting records," he wrote. "We are building large movie screens outside to take care of everybody. Over 100,000 requests. Our Country is doing great, far beyond what the haters & losers thought possible — and it will only get better!"

