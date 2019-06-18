Bullock to participate in local town halls instead of Democratic debates

After failing to qualify for the first Democratic presidential debates next week, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockBullock posts video of #dadjokes for Father's Day Bullock posts video of #dadjokes for Father's Day Democrats' 2020 Achilles's heel: The Senate MORE says he will spend those days participating in local town halls, Politico reported Tuesday.

On June 26, Bullock will travel to Iowa and appear on WHO-TV; the next day he’ll be in New Hampshire for an appearance on WMUR, according to Politico. His televised appearances will take place before the debates start in Miami.

Bullock, a virtual unknown who didn't enter the primary race until the middle of last month, did not reach the required 1 percent support in three qualifying polls or acquire 65,000 donors.

Bullock claimed he met the polling threshold ahead of the debate lineup announcements, but the Democratic National Committee (DNC) disagreed, saying one of the polls Bullock was counting didn’t count. DNC Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE has stood behind the organization’s rule, saying “we gave folks a fair shake.”

Twenty Democrats vying for the party's nomination will take part in the debates, with 10 candidates onstage each night.

Aside from Bullock, Rep. Seth Moulton Seth Wilbur MoultonThe Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by MAPRx — Biden, Sanders to share stage at first DNC debate The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by MAPRx — Biden, Sanders to share stage at first DNC debate Biden, Sanders, Buttigieg to debate; Warren on separate night MORE (D-Mass.), former Sen. Mike Gravel (D-Alaska) and Miramar, Fla., Mayor Wayne Messam Wayne Martin MessamThe Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by MAPRx — Biden, Sanders to share stage at first DNC debate The Hill's 12:30 Report — Presented by MAPRx — Biden, Sanders to share stage at first DNC debate Biden, Sanders, Buttigieg to debate; Warren on separate night MORE did not make the stage.

Moulton has also made other plans for the debate days, telling Fox News he’ll go to Miami anyway to “share my story.”