Trump may live-tweet first 2020 Democratic debates: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says 'Failing New York Times' should be held 'fully accountable' over Russia report Trump says 'Failing New York Times' should be held 'fully accountable' over Russia report Trump tweets ICE will begin removing 'millions' of undocumented migrants MORE has reportedly made plans to live-tweet the first two Democratic primary debates scheduled for next week against the advice of his closest aides.

The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that sources close to the president predict Trump will be active on Twitter throughout the two nights comprising the first Democratic primary debates of the 2020 election season.

The plans come reportedly despite advice from his top aides to let the Democrats attack each other in the media and onstage while remaining outside of the fray.

ADVERTISEMENT

A spokesperson for the Trump campaign declined to comment to the Journal on the report. The topics and specific attacks to which the president responds on Twitter could provide insight for Democrats as to which issues the president sees as sensitive ahead of the general election.

Twenty of the announced Democratic 2020 contenders successfully made the threshold recognized by NBC News for the first debates, set for June 26 and 27, with four candidates not making the cut.

The field is one of the largest primary fields in modern history and is currently dominated by former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump hits polling on Fox News: 'Something weird going on at Fox' Trump hits polling on Fox News: 'Something weird going on at Fox' 2020 Democrats look to cut into Biden's lead with black voters MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump hits polling on Fox News: 'Something weird going on at Fox' Trump hits polling on Fox News: 'Something weird going on at Fox' 2020 Democrats look to cut into Biden's lead with black voters MORE (I-Vt.), who are both scheduled to be onstage for the second night of the events. Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump hits polling on Fox News: 'Something weird going on at Fox' Trump hits polling on Fox News: 'Something weird going on at Fox' 2020 Democrats look to cut into Biden's lead with black voters MORE (D-Mass.), another top target of the president who is surging in some recent polling, will appear on the first night.

Trump has repeatedly attacked several of the top Democratic contenders on Twitter since they announced their bids for the White House earlier this year and is set to officially launch his campaign at a rally in Orlando, Fla., this week.

The massive campaign rally is set to be attended by as many as 100,000 people in total, many of whom will be relegated outside to watch the event in massive screens outside Orlando's Amway Center.