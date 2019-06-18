Klobuchar reveals 100 actions for first 100 days in office

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharOvernight Defense: US to send 1K more troops to Mideast amid Iran tensions | Iran threatens to break limit on uranium production in 10 days | US accuses Iran of 'nuclear blackmail' | Details on key defense bill amendments Overnight Defense: US to send 1K more troops to Mideast amid Iran tensions | Iran threatens to break limit on uranium production in 10 days | US accuses Iran of 'nuclear blackmail' | Details on key defense bill amendments Overnight Health Care: Democrats attack after Trump revives talk of ObamaCare replacement | Cruz, Ocasio-Cortez efforts on birth control face major obstacles | CVS investing M to fight teen e-cig use MORE (D-Minn.) on Tuesday released a list of 100 executive actions she’d take in her first 100 days in office.

“In my first 100 days as president I will enact an ambitious, optimistic agenda to improve our health care, combat climate change, pursue economic justice and shared prosperity, and build a stronger democracy and safer world,” she said in an online statement. “With these concrete steps, we will put our country back on a path of progress where people have an opportunity to get ahead.”

Here it is: a plan for my first 100 days as President of the United States. The urgent problems our country is facing require immediate action and bold solutions, and I plan to get to work delivering results on Day One.https://t.co/YuJbh7qwH9 — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 18, 2019

Some of her proposed orders would take aim at actions taken by President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says 'Failing New York Times' should be held 'fully accountable' over Russia report Trump says 'Failing New York Times' should be held 'fully accountable' over Russia report Trump tweets ICE will begin removing 'millions' of undocumented migrants MORE, including ending the separation of families at the border.

On day one, Klobuchar said she would “get the United States back” into the Paris climate agreement, according to a website listing her plans.

Other actions highlighted include immigration reform, introducing gun violence legislation that bans bump stocks and assault weapons, working to reenter the Iran nuclear agreement and making sure the citizenship question is not on the census.

She also vowed to ensure funding for Planned Parenthood and raise the minimum wage to $15 for federal contractors.

“After four years of Donald Trump, a new president can’t wait for a bunch of congressional hearings to act,” Klobuchar said. “The urgent problems our country is facing require immediate action.”

Klobuchar’s list of policies comes days before 20 Democratic candidates will take the stage for the first presidential debates in Florida.