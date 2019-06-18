Polls show Trump cutting into Biden's lead in Wisconsin; tied in Michigan, Pennsylvania

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says 'Failing New York Times' should be held 'fully accountable' over Russia report Trump says 'Failing New York Times' should be held 'fully accountable' over Russia report Trump tweets ICE will begin removing 'millions' of undocumented migrants MORE has cut into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump hits polling on Fox News: 'Something weird going on at Fox' Trump hits polling on Fox News: 'Something weird going on at Fox' 2020 Democrats look to cut into Biden's lead with black voters MORE's lead in Wisconsin and the two are in a statistical dead heat in Michigan and Pennsylvania, according to a new poll of the 2020 race.

But the latest survey from Firehouse-Optimus also finds Trump’s approval rating is underwater in all three battleground states, which are the linchpins of his reelection strategy.

If the 2016 map stays the same but Democrats are able to win back Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, they will win the Electoral College and take the White House back from Trump.

The polls come as Trump is set to launch his reelection drive with a campaign rally in Florida later on Tuesday, with more than 20 Democrats vying to oust him from the White House in 2020.

The president is polling the weakest in Wisconsin, although his approval rating and his standing against Biden have improved some in recent months.

Biden leads Trump 46 percent to 40 percent in the Badger State. Biden had a 12-point lead over Trump in the same survey from March. Trump’s approval rating in the state has ticked up from 41 percent positive and 54 percent negative in March to 44 positive and 51 negative in June.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) takes 47 percent against Trump's 40 percent in Wisconsin. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Trump are tied at 41 percent in a head-to-head match-up, while Trump edges out South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg 41 percent to 39 percent.

The race is much closer in Michigan.

There, Biden leads Trump 46 percent to 43 percent, within the margin of error, but Trump and Sanders are tied at 44 percent support each. The survey found the president with a 2-point lead over Warren in Michigan, and he leads Buttigieg by 4 points.

Trump’s approval rating in the Wolverine State is at 45 percent positive and 50 percent negative.

And Pennsylvania is a toss-up, according to the survey, with Biden at 43 percent and Trump at 42. Trump leads Sanders there 44 percent to 41 percent. The president has an 11-point advantage over Warren and he leads Buttigieg by 13 points.

Trump’s approval rating is at 46 percent positive and 49 percent negative in Pennsylvania.

Polls have generally shown Trump trailing in key battleground states. Recently leaked internal polls from the Trump campaign showed the president trailing Biden in several key states back in March, but the president has disavowed those polls and severed ties with some of the pollsters after the data leaked.

A majority of voters in all three states oppose an impeachment inquiry for Trump.

The Firehouse-Optimus surveys were conducted June 11-13. The survey of 587 likely voters in Michigan has a 4.2 percentage point margin of error. The survey of 565 Pennsylvania voters has a 4.2 percentage point margin of error. The survey of 535 Wisconsin voters has a 4.3 percentage point margin of error.