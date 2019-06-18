Chasten Buttigieg: 'I wish I could tell you that' every message I receive isn't 'homophobic'

Chasten Buttigieg, husband to South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTrump hits polling on Fox News: 'Something weird going on at Fox' Trump hits polling on Fox News: 'Something weird going on at Fox' 2020 Democrats look to cut into Biden's lead with black voters MORE (D), said he's proud of the progress that has been made in the gay rights movement leading to his husband's presidential candidacy, but warned that there is still a long way to go "for equality."

"The fight for equality is far from over," Buttigieg said Monday at a Democratic National Convention gala for LGBTQ rights in New York.

"I wish I could stand here and tell you that all of the responses to my husband running for president have either been positive or that the criticisms have simply been about his policy decisions," Buttigieg continued.

"I wish I could tell you that every voicemail, email, social media message and text that I receive isn't hateful, bigoted or homophobic. I wish I could tell you that the world has unequivocally accepted Peter and I, but I cant," he said. "And that's why I march."

Pete Buttigieg is the first openly gay candidate to make a serious run for the Oval Office.

The 37-year-old mayor, who had less name recognition than many of his competitors when he entered the race, has risen to the top tier of the crowded Democratic field.

In the RealClearPolitics average, Buttigieg is polling at 7 percent, placing him in fourth place, ahead of Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisTrump hits polling on Fox News: 'Something weird going on at Fox' Trump hits polling on Fox News: 'Something weird going on at Fox' 2020 Democrats look to cut into Biden's lead with black voters MORE (D-Calif.) and trailing Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump hits polling on Fox News: 'Something weird going on at Fox' Trump hits polling on Fox News: 'Something weird going on at Fox' 2020 Democrats look to cut into Biden's lead with black voters MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump hits polling on Fox News: 'Something weird going on at Fox' Trump hits polling on Fox News: 'Something weird going on at Fox' 2020 Democrats look to cut into Biden's lead with black voters MORE (I-Vt.) and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump hits polling on Fox News: 'Something weird going on at Fox' Trump hits polling on Fox News: 'Something weird going on at Fox' 2020 Democrats look to cut into Biden's lead with black voters MORE.

"Peter's campaign has been historic because of his sexuality, but it's equally historic because it's not about his sexuality," Chasten Buttigieg said.

The acceptance and progress that has been made over the past few decades toward the LGBTQ community, however, is seen by only some, he said.

Those freedoms still depend on "your zip code, on your race and your income," he said.

"In the last two years we’ve seen just how quickly hard-fought progress can be chipped away by those whose ideology is driven by prejudice," Buttigieg said.

"Our progress is impressive," he added, "But every pat on the back we give ourselves should serve as a push forward."