By Jessica Campisi - 06/18/19 11:30 AM EDT
 
All-day '45 Fest' tailgate party kicks off ahead of Trump's Florida reelection launch
President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump says 'Failing New York Times' should be held 'fully accountable' over Russia report Trump says 'Failing New York Times' should be held 'fully accountable' over Russia report Trump tweets ICE will begin removing 'millions' of undocumented migrants MORE’s supporters are gathering in Orlando, Fla., at what his campaign calls an all-day “45 Fest” ahead of his official 2020 presidential bid announcement Tuesday.

Gates for the festivities opened at about 8 a.m. next to the Amway Center, which will host Trump for his nationally televised speech.

A band called “The Guzzlers” played, and food trucks lined up to serve the crowd at the tailgate party, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

At about 10 a.m., Trump fans continued to flow into the outdoor fenced off area ahead of the rally. Vendors were reportedly seen selling Trump-themed merchandise, including T-shirts, bumper stickers, bobbleheads and cornerstone red “Make America Great Again” hats.

One Trump staffer called the event “Trumpchella,” ABC News reporter Will Steakin wrote on Twitter.

Trump supporters began lining up at the Amway Center more than 40 hours ahead of the rally, with eight people reportedly camping out as early as 2:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Trump tweeted Monday that he was anticipating record crowds, writing that there were “over 100,000 requests” for tickets to the first-come, first-serve event in the pro basketball arena that seats 20,000. 

Protesters are also gathering at a bar several blocks away in anticipation of the rally, and the Trump baby blimp, which recently showed up for protests in London during the president’s state visit, is set to greet Trump before he kicks off his reelection bid.

