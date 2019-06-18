All-day '45 Fest' tailgate party kicks off ahead of Trump's Florida reelection launch

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says 'Failing New York Times' should be held 'fully accountable' over Russia report Trump says 'Failing New York Times' should be held 'fully accountable' over Russia report Trump tweets ICE will begin removing 'millions' of undocumented migrants MORE’s supporters are gathering in Orlando, Fla., at what his campaign calls an all-day “45 Fest” ahead of his official 2020 presidential bid announcement Tuesday.

Gates for the festivities opened at about 8 a.m. next to the Amway Center, which will host Trump for his nationally televised speech.

A band called “The Guzzlers” played, and food trucks lined up to serve the crowd at the tailgate party, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

At about 10 a.m., Trump fans continued to flow into the outdoor fenced off area ahead of the rally. Vendors were reportedly seen selling Trump-themed merchandise, including T-shirts, bumper stickers, bobbleheads and cornerstone red “Make America Great Again” hats.

One Trump staffer called the event “Trumpchella,” ABC News reporter Will Steakin wrote on Twitter.

Large crowd gathered here in Orlando at what the campaign is calling “45 Fest” before President Trump’s kick-off rally later tonight.



One Trump staffer called this “Trumpchella” pic.twitter.com/22fKpDt9cD — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) June 18, 2019

Here’s a look inside the area outside the Amway Center where “45 Fest” is being held. President Trump supporters are being kept here where there is music, food trucks and restrooms before being let inside the arena. Doors open at 4 p.m. https://t.co/ksAp89MjGm pic.twitter.com/naJx13DTtC — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) June 18, 2019

Trump supporters began lining up at the Amway Center more than 40 hours ahead of the rally, with eight people reportedly camping out as early as 2:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Trump tweeted Monday that he was anticipating record crowds, writing that there were “over 100,000 requests” for tickets to the first-come, first-serve event in the pro basketball arena that seats 20,000.

Big Rally tomorrow night in Orlando, Florida, looks to be setting records. We are building large movie screens outside to take care of everybody. Over 100,000 requests. Our Country is doing great, far beyond what the haters & losers thought possible - and it will only get better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2019

Protesters are also gathering at a bar several blocks away in anticipation of the rally, and the Trump baby blimp, which recently showed up for protests in London during the president’s state visit, is set to greet Trump before he kicks off his reelection bid.