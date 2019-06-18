AnybodyButTrump2020 trends as Trump rolls out reelection campaign

The hashtag #AnybodyButTrump2020 trended on Twitter Tuesday ahead of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says 'Failing New York Times' should be held 'fully accountable' over Russia report Trump says 'Failing New York Times' should be held 'fully accountable' over Russia report Trump tweets ICE will begin removing 'millions' of undocumented migrants MORE's official reelection campaign launch in Orlando, Fla.

The hashtag had been used in nearly 20,000 tweets as of noon on Tuesday, and was the fifth-most used hashtag in the U.S.

The term seems to come from an Orlando Sentinel editorial published Tuesday where the paper gave a sweeping endorsement of anybody but Trump ahead of his campaign launch in the city.

While the editorial admits some may find it difficult to eliminate a candidate before identifying an opponent, the paper wrote "there’s no point pretending we would ever recommend that readers vote for Trump."

"After 2 1/2 years we've seen enough. Enough of the chaos, the division, the schoolyard insults, the self-aggrandizement, the corruption, and especially the lies," they wrote.

The paper has a history of endorsing Republican candidates dating back to 1952, most recently in 2012.

There are a few exceptions, including backing Lyndon Johnson against Barry Goldwater in 1964 and John Kerry John Forbes KerryOcasio-Cortez and Cruz's dialogue shows common ground isn't just for moderates 'Landslide' for Biden? A look at 40 years of inaccurate presidential polls Trump campaign considering making a play for blue state Oregon: report MORE over President George W. Bush's reelection — and endorsing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBroadway play 'Hillary and Clinton' closing early due to low ticket sales Broadway play 'Hillary and Clinton' closing early due to low ticket sales Facing challenge from Warren, Sanders touts strength against Trump MORE in 2016.