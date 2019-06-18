Biden leads Trump by 9 points in Florida: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump hits polling on Fox News: 'Something weird going on at Fox' Trump hits polling on Fox News: 'Something weird going on at Fox' 2020 Democrats look to cut into Biden's lead with black voters MORE is leading President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says 'Failing New York Times' should be held 'fully accountable' over Russia report Trump says 'Failing New York Times' should be held 'fully accountable' over Russia report Trump tweets ICE will begin removing 'millions' of undocumented migrants MORE by 9 points in Florida, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday, an early signal that the president may face an uphill battle in the country’s largest and most volatile battleground state.

In a hypothetical matchup, Biden leads Trump 50 percent to 41 percent in Florida, according to the Quinnipiac poll.

The poll results come hours before Trump officially launches his reelection campaign with a rally in Orlando. The real estate mogul, who owns multiple properties in Florida and counts it as a second home, barely won the state in 2016 with roughly 1 percent of the vote.

But the former vice president isn’t the only one leading Trump in the state.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersTrump hits polling on Fox News: 'Something weird going on at Fox' Trump hits polling on Fox News: 'Something weird going on at Fox' 2020 Democrats look to cut into Biden's lead with black voters MORE (I-Vt.) has a 6-point lead over the president, with 48 percent support in the state. Meanwhile, the poll shows Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump hits polling on Fox News: 'Something weird going on at Fox' Trump hits polling on Fox News: 'Something weird going on at Fox' 2020 Democrats look to cut into Biden's lead with black voters MORE (D-Mass.) beating Trump by a 4-point margin, with 47 percent.

Both Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisTrump hits polling on Fox News: 'Something weird going on at Fox' Trump hits polling on Fox News: 'Something weird going on at Fox' 2020 Democrats look to cut into Biden's lead with black voters MORE (D-Calif.) and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) also lead Trump in hypothetical matchups, each carrying 45 percent support to Trump’s 44 percent. Likewise, 44 percent of Florida voters chose South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegTrump hits polling on Fox News: 'Something weird going on at Fox' Trump hits polling on Fox News: 'Something weird going on at Fox' 2020 Democrats look to cut into Biden's lead with black voters MORE over Trump, who took 43 percent in a head-to-head matchup.

Florida is among the battleground states that Trump plans to target most aggressively in his bid for a second term in the White House. Not only has Trump selected Florida as the site of his 2020 campaign kickoff, but his advisers are also planning to use the state to test a Latino voter outreach initiative.

Fueling the president’s hopes in Florida are the victories of two key allies, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Gov. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisTrump: Americans 'are demanding that Sanctuary Cities be GONE' Trump: Americans 'are demanding that Sanctuary Cities be GONE' DeSantis signs bill banning sanctuary cities MORE (R), in the state in last year’s midterm elections.

Trump campaigned relentlessly for both men in 2018 and their ultra-narrow wins over two prominent Democrats was seen by Republicans as potentially foreshadowing bright prospects for the president’s reelection in 2020.

But the Quinnipiac poll released on Tuesday suggests that Florida may not be as far in Trump’s corner as some of his allies thought.

The results also tack with those of other public polls showing not just Biden, but several Democratic contenders edging out Trump in hypothetical matchups. Another Quinnipiac poll of voters nationally released last week showed Biden with a 13-point lead over Trump.

For now, Biden appears to be the favorite to win the Democratic nomination in Florida. Tuesday’s Quinnipiac poll showed the former vice president with 41 percent support among registered Democratic voters in the state – a 27-point lead over the second-place finisher, Sanders, who came in with 14 percent support.

Warren isn’t running far behind Sanders, according to the survey, taking 12 percent among Florida Democrats. Buttigieg took 8 percent, while Harris came in at 6 percent. Three other candidates, O’Rourke, Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharOvernight Defense: US to send 1K more troops to Mideast amid Iran tensions | Iran threatens to break limit on uranium production in 10 days | US accuses Iran of 'nuclear blackmail' | Details on key defense bill amendments Overnight Defense: US to send 1K more troops to Mideast amid Iran tensions | Iran threatens to break limit on uranium production in 10 days | US accuses Iran of 'nuclear blackmail' | Details on key defense bill amendments Overnight Health Care: Democrats attack after Trump revives talk of ObamaCare replacement | Cruz, Ocasio-Cortez efforts on birth control face major obstacles | CVS investing M to fight teen e-cig use MORE (D-Minn.) and Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony Booker2020 Democrats look to cut into Biden's lead with black voters 2020 Democrats look to cut into Biden's lead with black voters Overnight Health Care: Democrats attack after Trump revives talk of ObamaCare replacement | Cruz, Ocasio-Cortez efforts on birth control face major obstacles | CVS investing M to fight teen e-cig use MORE (D-N.J.), tied for sixth place in the poll, with 1 percent support each.

While Trump is poised to make an aggressive campaign push in Florida, Democrats in the state are also bullish about their chances.

Andrew Gillum, the 2018 Democratic candidate for Florida governor, is spearheading an initiative to register 1 million new voters ahead of the 2020 presidential election. The Florida Democratic Party is also planning to spend $2 million ahead of the 2020 election to register an additional 200,000 voters.

At the same time, two Democratic super PACs, American 21st Century and Priorities USA, are preparing to spend hundreds of millions of dollars in four key battleground states, including Florida.

The Quinnipiac poll surveyed 1,279 Florida voters from June 12-17. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.