Biden makes unannounced Stonewall stop ahead of NYC Pride

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump hits polling on Fox News: 'Something weird going on at Fox' Trump hits polling on Fox News: 'Something weird going on at Fox' 2020 Democrats look to cut into Biden's lead with black voters MORE made an appearance Tuesday at the legendary Stonewall Inn in New York City alongside his wife, Dr. Jill Biden.

Reporters and others at the bar wrote on social media that Biden and his wife made a short visit Tuesday afternoon, during which they received T-shirts celebrating the bar's history as the birthplace of the LGBTQ rights movement in America.

NBC News has confirmed that @JoeBiden has made an unannounced stop at the #StonewallInn in Greenwich Village #Stonewall50 @emilypandise pic.twitter.com/Z7K5TAxMRP — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) June 18, 2019

"VP Biden and Dr. Biden stopped by Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, New York this afternoon to commemorate 50th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising and demonstrate their unwavering support for the LGBTQ community during Pride Month and the NYC World Pride celebrations," the campaign told The Hill in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

One attendee wrote on Facebook that Biden bought a round of drinks for patrons in the bar before leaving.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Just handed two Stonewall tshirts to Joe Biden for him and his wife! :) Just another day at the office..." wrote Chauncey Dandridge, a local DJ who was present for Biden's trip to the bar.

"[H]e bought a round for the whole bar," Dandridge added of the vice president.

Biden's visit to the bar comes amid Pride Month, which celebrates the LGBTQ civil rights movement and was created in honor of the 1969 Stonewall Inn riots, which began when a police raid on the Stonewall Inn meant to crack down on its LGBTQ clientele turned violent.

New York City typically hosts its own Pride parade, dubbed NYC Pride, at the end of June. This year's parade is scheduled for June 30.

This article was updated at 6:20 p.m. to include a statement from Biden's campaign.