Billionaire Trump supporter attended Biden fundraiser but declined to donate

A billionaire Republican donor who said he'll support President Trump's bid for reelection, reportedly attended a fundraiser for former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump hits polling on Fox News: 'Something weird going on at Fox' Trump hits polling on Fox News: 'Something weird going on at Fox' 2020 Democrats look to cut into Biden's lead with black voters MORE (D) but declined to donate.

John Catsimatidis, a New York City grocery chain owner, spoke with Biden for about 10 minutes at a recent New York fundraiser but said he did not offer to donate to Biden's presidential campaign, according to CNBC.

Catsimatidis tweeted his support for Trump in 2020 as the president geared up to launch his reelection in Orlando.

"I want to make it clear...me and my family are supporting @realdonaldtrump 100%," he said. "We are fighting for the soul of America!"

On this great day of Trump kicking off his 2020 Campaign in Orlando



I want to make it clear...



Me and my family are supporting @realdonaldtrump 100%



We are fighting for the soul of America! — John Catsimatidis (@JCats2013) June 18, 2019

The Hill reached out to Biden's campaign for comment.

Catsimatidis has an estimated net worth of $3.1 billion, according to CNBC. Based on his estimated net worth, Catsimatidis likely benefited from the tax plan the Trump administration passed last year that benefitted the wealthiest classes.

The billionaire told CNBC "Joe Biden is the most common sense nominee of the 23 people running in the Democratic Party."

“Monetarily, I did not commit to helping him but I will help him brotherly, on my radio show and with all my media contacts," he added.