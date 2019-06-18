Graham 'honored' to accompany Trump to reelection rally

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamThe Hill's Morning Report - Is US weighing military action against Iran? The Hill's Morning Report - Is US weighing military action against Iran? Trump wishes 'Happy Father's Day to all,' including 'worst and most vicious critics' MORE (R-S.C.) said Tuesday he's "honored" to be heading down to Florida with President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says 'Failing New York Times' should be held 'fully accountable' over Russia report Trump says 'Failing New York Times' should be held 'fully accountable' over Russia report Trump tweets ICE will begin removing 'millions' of undocumented migrants MORE as the president announces his bid for a second term in the White House.

"I'm honored to be flying down to Orlando with President @realDonaldTrump as he announces his 2020 reelection campaign," Graham tweeted.

"The President has a compelling story to tell. Whether it’s nominating conservative judges, defeating ISIS, or cutting taxes and creating jobs, I look forward to helping share that story and spreading his conservative vision," he added.

Now....On to Victory! #Trump2020 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) June 18, 2019

Graham's support for Trump has flip-flopped since Trump announced he was seeking the presidency four years ago. Graham went from being one of Trump's harshest Republican critics to being among his most staunch supporters.

The president is expected to take the stage at the Amway Center in Orlando at 8 p.m. to kick off his 2020 campaign.

Graham is also seeking reelection in 2020. His Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison said he raised $270,000 in 24 hours after announcing his bid in May.