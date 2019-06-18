Trump 2020 campaign manager says country is 'too complex now' to trust polls

By Owen Daugherty - 06/18/19 06:54 PM EDT
 
Trump 2020 campaign manager says country is 'too complex now' to trust polls
© Getty Images

President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump says 'Failing New York Times' should be held 'fully accountable' over Russia report Trump says 'Failing New York Times' should be held 'fully accountable' over Russia report Trump tweets ICE will begin removing 'millions' of undocumented migrants MORE’s 2020 reelection campaign manager Brad ParscaleBradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE argued in an interview Tuesday that the country is “too complex now” to rely on polls.

Speaking to CBS News before Trump’s 2020 campaign kickoff rally in Orlando, Fla., Parscale followed Trump’s lead in questioning the validity of recent polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think the country is too complex now just to call a couple hundred people and ask them what they think,” Parscale said.

"There are so many ways and different people who show up and vote now. The way turnout works now. The abilities we have now to turn out voters. The polling can't understand that,” he argued.

Parscale pointed to 2016 when many leading national polls showed Trump behind then-Democratic nominee Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonBroadway play 'Hillary and Clinton' closing early due to low ticket sales Broadway play 'Hillary and Clinton' closing early due to low ticket sales Facing challenge from Warren, Sanders touts strength against Trump MORE.

“That's why the polling was so wrong in 2016,” he said. “It was 100 percent wrong. Nobody got it right, not one public poll. The reason why — it's not 1962 anymore." 

Parscale’s comments come a day after Trump hit Fox News for polls that showed him trailing several 2020 Democratic candidates should they match up in the general election, including trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by 10 points.

Trump has repeatedly knocked polling that is not favorable to him, criticizing them as “Fake News.”

Tags Hillary Clinton Brad Parscale Donald Trump Joe Biden