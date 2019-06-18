Trump 2020 campaign manager says country is 'too complex now' to trust polls

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says 'Failing New York Times' should be held 'fully accountable' over Russia report Trump says 'Failing New York Times' should be held 'fully accountable' over Russia report Trump tweets ICE will begin removing 'millions' of undocumented migrants MORE’s 2020 reelection campaign manager Brad Parscale Bradley (Brad) James ParscaleMORE argued in an interview Tuesday that the country is “too complex now” to rely on polls.

Speaking to CBS News before Trump’s 2020 campaign kickoff rally in Orlando, Fla., Parscale followed Trump’s lead in questioning the validity of recent polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think the country is too complex now just to call a couple hundred people and ask them what they think,” Parscale said.

"There are so many ways and different people who show up and vote now. The way turnout works now. The abilities we have now to turn out voters. The polling can't understand that,” he argued.

Parscale pointed to 2016 when many leading national polls showed Trump behind then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBroadway play 'Hillary and Clinton' closing early due to low ticket sales Broadway play 'Hillary and Clinton' closing early due to low ticket sales Facing challenge from Warren, Sanders touts strength against Trump MORE.

“That's why the polling was so wrong in 2016,” he said. “It was 100 percent wrong. Nobody got it right, not one public poll. The reason why — it's not 1962 anymore."

Pres. Trump’s 2020 campaign manager @parscale tells @MajorCBS the country is “too complex now” for polls to be reliable. https://t.co/N5oZfxvFs3 pic.twitter.com/l2dctIcf4J — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 18, 2019

Parscale’s comments come a day after Trump hit Fox News for polls that showed him trailing several 2020 Democratic candidates should they match up in the general election, including trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by 10 points.

.@FoxNews Polls are always bad for me. They were against Crooked Hillary also. Something weird going on at Fox. Our polls show us leading in all 17 Swing States. For the record, I didn’t spend 30 hours with @abcnews, but rather a tiny fraction of that. More Fake News @BretBaier — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 17, 2019

Trump has repeatedly knocked polling that is not favorable to him, criticizing them as “Fake News.”